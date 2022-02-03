Scientists develop silicon nano-strings

An effect is known as “dissipation dilution” has been used to create mechanical systems for quantum technology, where engineered stretched nano-strings just a few dozen atomic layers thick oscillate more than ten billion times after just one touch. The guitar equivalent would be a chord that can be heard about a year after it was played.

A team of scientists led by Professor Tobias J. Kippenberg made a simple observation regarding crystal oscillators, which are ubiquitous in electronic systems and are known to experience very little mechanical energy loss at low temperatures.

The scientists found that if a nanoscale crystalline material is stretched under high stress and retains atomic order, it could be a good candidate for strings with long-lived acoustic vibrations.

“We chose stretched silicon films because it is an established technology in the electronics industry, where it is used to improve the performance of transistors. Thus, stretched silicon films of extremely thin thickness, about 10 nanometers, are commercially available,” said study author Dr. Niels Engelsen.

The big problem, he says, is that nano-strings must have extreme aspect ratios. In the scientists’ study, the nanomechanical devices were 12 nanometers thick and up to 6 millimeters long. If such a nanostring were built vertically, with a base diameter equal to the diameter of the Burj Khalifa, its end would exceed the average Earth orbit where GPS satellites orbit the Earth.

“These structures become brittle and susceptible to tiny vibrations in the final stages of their micromachining. We had to completely revise our production protocol in order to be able to suspend their work without a catastrophic collapse,” explained researcher Alberto Beccari.

Strained silicon nano-strings are particularly suitable for quantum mechanical experiments, where their low dissipation rate provides excellent isolation from environmental disturbances, allowing the formation of high purity quantum states.

“The long-standing goal of fundamental physics is to study and scale up the size and mass of objects that exhibit quantum mechanical behavior before ever-increasing random “shocks” and fluctuations in a hot and noisy environment make them behave in accordance with the laws. the laws of Newtonian mechanics,” added Beccari.

According to him, quantum mechanical effects have already been observed with mechanical resonators of the same size and mass at temperatures close to absolute zero.

“In addition, these nano-strings can be used as precision force sensors, as they are subject to all sorts of interactions – for example, the negligible radiation pressure of light rays, weak interaction with dark matter particles, and magnetic fields created by subatomic particles,” Beccari concluded.