Scientists discover innate immunological memory in the gut

Innate immunity plays an important role in regulating host-microbe interactions, especially in defense against mucosal pathogens. The French researchers found that innate effector cells are not only active during the early stages of infection but can also develop immunological memory to protect the host from re-infection.

The fight against infection with E. coli, which leads to diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, is one of the most important public health problems. This bacterium is present in food and drinking water and can cause diarrhea and acute intestinal inflammation. In addition, its varieties are responsible for almost 9% of child deaths worldwide.

The intestinal mucosa has a complex defense system that allows it to fight infections while maintaining tolerance to symbiont microorganisms. The adaptive immune system stores the memory of pathogens that have been attacked in the past by activating receptors on the surface of B and T lymphocytes, thereby producing protective antibodies and inflammatory cytokines. In contrast to the well-described role of the adaptive system in long-term tolerance and protection, the function of the innate system in immune memory remains to be understood.

In 2008, a team of scientists from the Inserm institute described a new family of lymphocytes: the group of innate lymphoid cells type 3 (ILC3). It plays an important role in the innate immune response, especially in the intestinal mucosa, through the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines such as interleukin-22. The release of cytokines activates the production of antimicrobial peptides by epithelial cells, which reduces the bacterial load.

In the current study, scientists from the Pasteur Institute and Inserm conducted an experiment in which they applied an innovative protocol to the immune system and observed that ILC3 remained active for several months after the first appearance in the body of the bacteria Citrobacter rodentium, the analogue of E. coli in mice. During secondary infection, trained ILC3s were better able to cope with the infection, producing more interleukin-22 faster and more.

The ability to “learn” the innate mucosal immune system opens up the possibility of enhancing the body’s defenses against a variety of disease-causing pathogens, the study authors say.

Abnormal activity of the immune system was discovered by doctors in those who had been ill with a long covid. Changes in the body, the cause of which scientists cannot yet explain, do not depend on the severity of the infection, as well as the presence or absence of symptoms of a long covid.