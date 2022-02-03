Scientists explain the origin of supermassive black holes

Physicists at the Brookhaven National Laboratory of the US Department of Energy (DOE) have developed a system that explains the formation of supermassive black holes, as well as the nature of dark matter. Scientists have described the cosmological phase transition that contributed to the appearance of these space objects.

The team has provided a model for the dark matter of the universe, where as-yet-undiscovered particles are abundant and sometimes interact. Among these particles may be ultralight dark matter, which is predicted to be 28 orders of magnitude lighter than a proton. Researchers have never been able to observe dark matter directly. However, physicists, based on gravitational effects, suggest that it makes up most of the matter in the universe.

The cosmological phase transition resembles another type of phase transition: bringing water to a boil. When the water reaches exactly the right temperature, it turns into bubbles and steam. In the case of black holes, this process occurs with the initial state of matter and vice versa, since it has a cooling effect.

“Before there were galaxies, the universe was hot and dense, this is well established. How the universe has cooled down to today is of interest because we don’t have experimental data to describe how it happened,” said Peter Denton, a theoretical physicist who authored the study. “We can predict what happened to the studied particles because they often interact. But what if there are still unknown particles that act differently?

Recent observations have shown that supermassive black holes formed in the universe much earlier than physicists thought. They acquire mass in two ways: through accretion, when matter, mostly dust, falls into them, and through the collision and merger of two black holes. For now, physicists can only guess how black holes become supermassive at such a rate. Ultralight particles of dark matter can provide an answer to this question.

“We hypothesized that particles in the dark sector could undergo a phase transition that allows matter to transform very efficiently into black holes,” Denton said. “When the temperature of the universe is stable, the pressure can suddenly drop to a very low level, allowing gravity to take over and matter to collapse. Our understanding of known particles indicates that under normal conditions this process does not start.

Current gravitational wave experiments are not sensitive enough to confirm the theory, but next-generation experiments may help detect these wave signals. And, based on the characteristic shape of the waves, physicists could narrow down the details of the formation of supermassive black holes. Until then, Brookhaven theorists will continue to evaluate new data and refine the model.