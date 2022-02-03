Scientists explain why green color relieves pain

For over fifty years, scientists have been studying the pain-relieving properties of green light. It is believed that a person surrounded by this light can stop suffering from severe headaches, discomfort in the lower back, and so on – this, at least, has been proven during experiments on rodents. There really is an effect, only scientists still could not understand how it all works. Recently, Chinese scientists cracked the secret by cycling light-sensitive eye cells in rats and tracing signals to the brain. It turns out that green light activates opioid receptors in the brain, which dull pain in almost any part of the body. Sounds very promising – is it really possible to get rid of pain without pills, just sitting in a green-lit room? Let’s look into the details.

Green light helps with pain

For several decades, scientists have found a lot of evidence that green light can relieve pain. For example, in 2020, an experiment was conducted on 60 people with regular headaches. They were divided into two groups: one received a course of light therapy lasting ten days – people sat in a room with green LEDs for two hours daily. The second group sat for the same amount of time in a room with normal lighting.

As a result, it was found that daily exposure to green light reduces the frequency of headaches by 60%, and they become less intense. The second group of people, who sat in a regular room, still suffered from migraines, but when they underwent the same therapy, they also got better.

Scientists also have evidence that green light helps with arthritis and other types of pain. But how can the light from a light bulb act like pain pills on people? The answer to this question still did not exist, but recently Chinese scientists have filled the gap in knowledge.

How green light affects the brain

The author of the new study was the neuroscientist Yu-Long Tang from Fudan University in Shanghai. During the experiment, he and his colleagues proved that the light-sensitive cells of the eye, cones and rods, play a major role in relieving pain during light therapy. By turning these cells on and off in laboratory rodents during exposure to green light, the scientists learned that cones are more involved in pain relief, with rods playing a secondary role.

When the eyes are exposed to green light, a signal about this is transmitted to the brain – in an area referred to as the lateral geniculate nucleus. In this region of the brain, neurons express a hormone involved in the transmission of pain signals. The cells then relay the message to another part of the brain, the dorsal raphe nucleus. As a result of all these processes, the body produces the hormone Penk, which produces a hormone with a similar name PENK. This substance is a precursor to the ENK molecule, which turns on opioid receptors in the brain to relieve pain.

In simple terms, when green light enters the eyes, the brain begins to produce painkillers. This is not just an assumption, but a fact that has been proven as a result of a scientific experiment.

Light therapy for severe pain

In fairness, it should be noted that the experiment was conducted on rodents. In one of the previous articles, we already found out that animals see the world around them in a completely different way than people – for example, rats see everything in gray, blue and green tones. Therefore, there is some probability that green affects people differently. On the other hand, in the experiment described at the beginning of the article, it has already been proven that green helps with migraines and other pain.

Perhaps in the future, doctors will prescribe light therapy for people with chronic pain – it clearly has fewer side effects than drugs. Also, green lamps can be installed in hospitals to help people cope with pain after surgery. In general, the pain-relieving property of green light is clearly worth paying attention to, it can help millions of people around the world.