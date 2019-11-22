Scientists find an area completely devoid of life

Despite microorganisms being extremely resilient, researchers have confirmed the absence of microbial life in the hyperacid ponds in the Dallol field in Ethiopia.

The landscape of Dallol, in the Ethiopian depression of Danakil, extends over a volcanic crater which is full of salt, where toxic gases emanate and water boils during intense hydrothermal activity. The daily temperature of this region exceeds 45 degrees Celsius in winter.

A recent study has highlighted that certain microorganisms can develop in this extreme environment, which has led to scientists using this area as an example of the limits that life can support. Researchers have even proposed this as a terrestrial analogue of early Mars.

A team of scientists from France and Spain, led by biologist Purificación Lopez Garcia of the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), have published their findings in Nature Ecology & Evolution. The article concludes that there is no form of life in Dallol’s hot, saline, hyperacid ponds.

“After analysing many more samples than in previous works, with adequate controls so as not to contaminate them and a well-calibrated methodology, we have verified that there’s no microbial life in these salty, hot and hyperacid pools or in the adjacent magnesium-rich brine lakes,” stresses López García.

“What does exist is a great diversity of halophilic archaea (a type of primitive salt-loving microorganisms) in the desert and the saline canyons around the hydrothermal site,” the biologist explains.

García continued: “but neither in the hyperacid and hypersaline pools themselves, nor in the so-called Black and Yellow lakes of Dallol, where magnesium abounds. And all this despite the fact that microbial dispersion in this area, due to the wind and to human visitors, is intense.”

“In addition, our study presents evidence that there are places on the Earth’s surface, such as the Dallol pools, which are sterile even though they contain liquid water,” stresses Lopez Garcia. This means that the presence of liquid water on a planet, which is often used as a habitability criterion, does not directly imply that it has life.