Scientists first created RNA that evolves on its own

Another empirical evidence of the possibility of the origin of life on Earth was obtained by Japanese scientists who created RNA capable of independently reproducing, developing, and becoming more complex, following Darwin’s theory of evolution. This means that simple biological molecules can give rise to complex living systems.

One of the hypotheses of the origin of life on Earth, which is widespread in the scientific community, says that the RNA molecules necessary for the functioning of cells already existed on the planet. Then, about 4 billion years ago, they began to reproduce themselves. Thus, various complex molecules arose. A step-by-step process of change led to the emergence of life in all its diversity.

However, despite the fact that this theory was often discussed, the creation of an RNA replication system remained an extremely difficult task, writes Phys.org. Individual RNA molecules are too simple and unstable. A team of biologists from the University of Tokyo was able to solve it. Scientists conducted an experiment on long-term RNA replication, during which they observed the transition from a chemical system to biological complexity. They used cloned RNA strands in drops of water immersed in oil, which went through over a hundred rounds of replication, each of which was carefully analyzed.

Compared to previous empirical studies, their results have a scientific novelty, since scientists used a unique RNA replication system that can develop in accordance with the law of evolution, that is, independently go through stages of constant change based on mutations and natural selection.

Next, scientists are going to observe and study evolutionary phenomena in great detail – this allows them to do the system of molecular replication they created. “The evolution of complexity that we demonstrated in the experiment is only the beginning,” said Professor Ryo Mizuuchi. “Many other events must occur before living systems appear.”

A study by American chemists conducted in 2020 confirmed the theory of the origin of life from a mixture of RNA and DNA. The scientists demonstrated that a simple compound, dithiophosphate, could weave together the tiny building blocks of deoxyribonucleosides into strands of primary DNA.