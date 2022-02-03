Scientists for the first time cured diabetes with ultrasound, without diets and drugs

The results of a new study give hope for the possibility of treating type 2 diabetes without the use of drugs. Short pulses of ultrasound directed at specific nerve bundles in the liver successfully lowered insulin and glucose levels in three animal models: mice, rats, and pigs. Human clinical trials are next.

A team of specialists from the USA demonstrated the possibilities of a new ultrasound method of stimulating certain sensory nerves of the liver. This technology is called peripheral directional ultrasound stimulation, and allows you to send precise waves to tissues containing the desired nerve endings, writes New Atlas.

The scientists used this method to stimulate the porta hepatis, an area of ​​the liver that contains the hepatoportal nerve junction that relays information about glucose and food to the brain. It turned out that short pulses directed to this area of ​​the liver reversed the onset of hyperglycemia. This therapy has shown good results in mice, rats, and pigs with diabetes. Three minutes of guided ultrasound per day was enough to maintain normal glucose levels in diabetic animals.

“Unfortunately, there are very few insulin-lowering drugs,” said Raimund Herzog, an endocrinologist at Yale Medical School. “If future clinical trials confirm the potential of preclinical studies, and ultrasound can be used to lower both insulin and glucose, ultrasound neuromodulation will be a promising new addition to existing treatment options.”

The researchers are now gearing up for human trials. But there are other difficulties that hinder the implementation of this method. Modern ultrasonic instruments for targeted stimulation require qualified specialists, who are difficult and time-consuming to prepare. It would be more rational to simplify and automate the technology so that patients can use it at home.

US scientists have recently developed a technology that, even after long-term storage, keeps pancreatic islet cells that produce insulin functional. Their transplantation cured more than 90% of laboratory animals with diabetes in two days.