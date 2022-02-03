March 29, 2022 6:55 am
Scientists have calculated the absolute quantum speed limit of electronics

Electronics cannot become faster indefinitely, sooner or later the speed of microchips will hit the ceiling of the laws of physics. Using quantum mechanics, scientists from Austria and Germany calculated after what limit the speed of signal generation and transmission by semiconductors will stop increasing.

It is well known that nothing moves faster than the speed of light, including in optoelectronics, where electronic and optical signals are used as information carriers. A team of specialists from the Technical University of Vienna, the Technical University of Graz, and the Max Planck Institute have set an upper-speed limit for optoelectronic devices, according to New Atlas.

To do this, they conducted an experiment using semiconducting materials and ultrashort pulse lasers that shifted electrons in semiconductors to a higher energy state. Then, a second, slightly longer pulse sent electrons in a certain direction, creating an electric current.

By bombarding the semiconductor with shorter and shorter pulses, the scientists, at a certain point, began to stumble over Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle: the more accurately you measure one characteristic of a particle, the less certain another becomes. In this case, they have found a point beyond which an observer can tell exactly when the electrons are receiving energy from the pulses, but are no longer able to determine the amount of energy the electrons are receiving. Without this, it is impossible to accurately control electronic devices.

So the researchers deduced the upper limit of the speed of optoelectronic systems: one petahertz, that is, a million GHz. This is a severe limitation, it cannot be bypassed by engineering methods, since it is based on the laws of quantum physics.

It’s probably not worth worrying about this limit. It is unlikely that we will come close to it in the foreseeable future. More pressing, the scientists say, are other technical challenges that will have to be addressed before optoelectronics reaches petahertz speeds. But knowing the limit should help in designing more efficient devices.

A team of German researchers successfully demonstrated earlier this year that the speed of electrons in nanowires can be significantly increased, by about 30%, by applying a tensile force to the core. This phenomenon opens up the possibility of developing ultrafast transistors.

