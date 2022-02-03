Scientists have created a human nose organoid to infect it with a coronavirus

Scientists have created a mini human organ, the nose, and infected it with the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and severe respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) to study them and develop therapies.

Laboratory-created microscopic models of human organs are helping researchers discover new treatments and vaccines. In a study published in the American Society for Microbiology, scientists talk about the invention of the human nose organoid. Such a model is created by growing cells in the laboratory, these cells line the inner surface of the organ (exactly the place where infection with a viral infection occurs). This makes it possible to study the infection process at an early stage both in adults and in children, including infants.

Currently, respiratory organelles are an important link in the research process, as they help to assess the development of a new viral infection at the stage of infection. Using a mini nasal organ, the researchers noted the most important differences between the virus that causes COVID-19 and RSV, a lower respiratory disease in children and infants, the main causes of infection, and possible new treatments.

“In the case of respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 and RSV, infection occurs when air is inhaled through the nose,” said Dr. Pedro Piedra, Baylor.

To study the impact of SARS-CoV-2 or RSV and the nasal mucosa, scientists dispersed the virus into separately created organelles and saw completely different responses to infections. According to Dr. Vasanti Avadhanul, SARS-CoV-2 causes severe damage to the nasal mucosa and minimal mucus production. In contrast, RSV causes profuse mucus production and strong immune response.

The most important task of the created human nose organoids is to show scientists how the human body behaves after an encounter with a virus. This invention is applicable not only to SARS-CoV-2 and RSV viruses but also to other respiratory diseases.