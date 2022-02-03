Scientists have detected the “alarm signal” from plants when they are attacked by animals

Animals often use specific signals to warn herd members of approaching predators. Similar behavior is observed among plants. Researchers at the University of Tokyo have discovered one such mechanism in a new study.

They used Arabidopsis thaliana as a model system and showed that plants damaged by herbivores emit volatile chemicals known as “alarm odors”. They trigger epigenetic modifications in the defense genes of neighboring plants. These genes subsequently trigger defense systems against herbivores.

In a new study, scientists exposed plants to β-ocimene, a volatile organic compound. It is often released by plants in response to attacks from herbivores such as Spodoptera litura. The researchers then attempted to determine the exact mechanism of action of plant defenses activated by volatile chemicals.

The results were interesting: defense traits were induced in Arabidopsis leaves, presumably through “epigenetic” mechanisms. They refer to gene regulation that occurs due to external environmental influences. In this case, volatile chemicals released by damaged plants increased histone acetylation and expression of defense gene regulators, including genes for ethylene response factors ERF8 and ERF104. It turned out that a certain set of histone acetyltransferase enzymes (HAC1, HAC5, and HAM1) is responsible for the induction and maintenance of anti-herbivore properties.

According to scientists, communication between plants through volatile compounds is potentially useful in organic gardening. It can increase the resistance of plants to pests and effectively reduce dependence on pesticides.