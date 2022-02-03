Scientists have discovered the most durable material in the world

Finding structural materials that resist failure at very low temperatures is challenging, but important for fields like space exploration. Researchers recently discovered a high-entropy chromium-cobalt-nickel metal alloy that exhibits incredibly high fracture toughness at cryogenic temperatures. Its use could revolutionize metallurgy.

Alloys have long been used to impart desirable properties to materials. Typically, this involves adding a relatively small number of secondary elements to the primary element. However, in the last two decades, a new alloying strategy has been implemented, which involves combining several primary elements in high concentrations to create new materials called high-entropy alloys.

High entropy alloys first appeared in 2004. Initially discovered by chance or by trial and error, they are of increasing interest to scientists, especially with the aim of creating unique materials with specific characteristics. These high entropy alloys are composed of at least five metals in an almost equimolar ratio (typically 5 to 35%), i.e. an equal mixture of each constituent element.

Recently, researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) and Oak Ridge National Laboratory measured the highest strength ever recorded for a material by studying a chromium-cobalt-nickel (CrCoNi) metal alloy. Unlike most other existing materials, the properties of an alloy improve as it cools. Their work has been published in the journal Science.

Innovations in High Entropy Alloys

CrCoNi is a subset of high entropy alloys. As mentioned earlier, all alloys in use today contain a high proportion of one element with fewer additional elements, but high entropy alloys are composed of an equimolar mixture.

These balanced atomic mixtures give some of these materials unusually high strength and ductility when stressed. Plasticity refers to the high ductility of a material. The strength of the material means that it can withstand permanent deformation.

Robert Ritchie, Berkeley Lab Senior Materials Scientist and Chua Professor of Engineering at UC Berkeley, and Iso George, Chairman of the Advanced Alloys Development Group at the University of Tennessee, began experimenting with CrCoNi and another alloy that also contains manganese and iron (CrMnFeCoNi ) almost ten years ago.

They created samples of the alloys, then lowered the materials to the temperature of liquid nitrogen (about 77 kelvins, or -196 °C) and found impressive strength and toughness. They immediately wanted to continue their work with testing at liquid helium temperatures, but the technology to push materials to the limit in extreme testing was not available until recently.

Too cold to break

To measure strength and ductility, a metal sample is stretched to failure, and for fracture toughness testing, a sharp crack is intentionally introduced into the sample before stretching, after which the stress required to cause a crack is measured.

Using neutron diffraction, electron backscatter diffraction, and transmission electron microscopy, the authors examined the lattice structure of CrCoNi samples that were destroyed at room temperature and at 20 Kelvin (-253°C).

The images and atomic maps produced by these methods showed that the strength of the alloy is due to a trio of dislocation barriers arranged in a specific order when a force is applied to the material. First, the movement of dislocations causes sections of the material to slip relative to other sections in parallel planes. This movement shifts the layers of elementary cells so that their pattern no longer corresponds to the direction perpendicular to the sliding movement, creating a kind of obstacle.

The extra force acting on the metal creates a phenomenon called “nanotwinning” in which the lattice sections form a mirror symmetry with a boundary between them. Finally, if forces continue to act on the metal, the energy introduced into the system changes the arrangement of unit cells, with the CrCoNi atoms moving from a face-centered cubic crystal to another arrangement known as hexagonal packing.

Robert Ritchie explains in a statement: “When you pull it, the first mechanism starts, then the second, then the third, then the fourth. Many will say: well, we saw “nanotwinning” in ordinary materials, we saw sliding in ordinary materials. It’s true. It’s nothing new, but it’s the fact that they all happen in this magical sequence that gives us these really wonderful properties.”

The CrMnFeCoNi alloy was also tested at 20 Kelvin and showed impressive performance (262 megapascal meters½) but did not achieve the same strength as the simpler CrCoNi alloy (459 megapascal meters½).

Although these materials are costly to create, George envisions them being used in situations where extreme environmental conditions can destroy standard metal alloys, such as in outer space. The authors are also exploring the possibility of obtaining alloys from more common and cheap elements with similar properties.