Scientists have found “dancing” black holes: they are spinning and will merge in 10 thousand years

A team of astronomers at the California Institute of Technology have found that 9 billion light-years away, there are two black holes orbiting each other.

Both black holes have a mass that is hundreds of millions of times greater than the mass of the Sun. The objects are at a distance that is 50 times greater than between Pluto and the Sun. In 10,000 years, the black holes will merge: this collision will shake the entire universe.

A team of astronomers has studied this process thanks to quasars, active galactic nuclei in which a supermassive black hole is siphoning material from its surrounding disk. In some quasars, a supermassive black hole creates a jet that shoots out at close to the speed of light.

In the new work, the researchers studied the quasar PKS 2131-021 – it belongs to a subclass called blazars. Astronomers already knew that quasars could have two orbiting black holes, but there was no direct evidence before.

The researchers claim that PKS 2131-021 is the second potential object that has two black holes in the process of merging. The object was observed for 45 years. According to the study, a powerful jet emanating from one of the two black holes moves back and forth due to the pair’s orbital motion.

This causes periodic changes in the brightness of the quasar’s radio emission. Five different observatories recorded these fluctuations.