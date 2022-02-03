Scientists have found the cause of sudden infant death syndrome

The discovery could save hundreds of lives of children who die inexplicably while sleeping. To determine the risks, a blood test is sufficient, which will show the level of a single biomarker that indicates the likelihood of irreversible events.

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) refers to unexplained causes of death among newborns under the age of one year: apparently healthy children die from respiratory arrest during sleep, but even after an autopsy, it is not possible to determine the cause of the incident. Now, scientists in Australia have discovered that it lies in a deficiency of the enzyme butyrylcholinesterase, which is responsible for the brain’s excitation response, according to the website of the Children’s Hospital in Sydney.

Butyrylcholinesterase deficiency likely reduces a child’s ability to wake up and respond to the environment, increasing the likelihood of SIDS, the scientists explain. For example, in a life-threatening situation such as difficulty breathing, the child will usually wake up and scream, but some children do not have such a strong arousal response.

To reach this conclusion, the researchers analyzed standard blood test samples from 722 children (neonatal heel screening) who died of SIDS or other causes. Surviving children of the same sex and date of birth served as the control group.

It turned out that only at death from SIDS, the levels of the enzyme were significantly reduced.

“The discovery changes our understanding of SIDS and provides opportunities to work with children at risk while they are still alive,” commented author Carmel Harrington.

The scientists now intend to include the test in mandatory newborn screening, as well as to develop strategies to eliminate butyrylcholinesterase deficiency.

Currently known risk factors for SIDS are maternal smoking and overweight, and newborn sleeping on the stomach.

In another study, scientists showed how alcohol during pregnancy affects the development of the child. It turned out that a bad habit significantly disrupts the development of the brain.