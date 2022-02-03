Scientists have learned to penetrate the blood-brain barrier of the brain

The opening and closing of the brain’s blood-brain barrier are due to a single receptor that scientists at Yale University have identified. They also developed an antibody that controls this mechanism. This is a breakthrough result in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and brain cancer, which until now has been very difficult to treat due to the inability to deliver drugs directly to the brain.

The brain blood-brain barrier is a complex vascular network that protects tissue from toxins and pathogens. For years, scientists have sought to find a way to “open up” this veil for drug delivery. Now American researchers have unveiled a method that opens and closes the blood-brain barrier on demand.

In experiments on mouse models, they managed to slightly open the protective barrier for two hours – this time is enough to deliver drugs to brain tissue.

The result was preceded by long experiments with candidate molecules, which were analyzed for their role in this mechanism.

From previous studies, it was known that the blood-brain barrier depends on the Wnt signaling pathway, which regulates a number of critical cellular processes. The new experiments showed Wnt binding to the capillary endothelial cell receptor Unc5B and the Netrin-1 protein, which plays an important role in creating connections between endothelial cells of the blood-brain barrier.

Further experiments confirmed that the Unc5B receptor controls the Wnt signaling pathway, and the Netrin-1 molecule is required for the formation of the barrier effect. As a result, scientists developed an antibody that blocked this connection, which led to a temporary opening of the blood-brain barrier.

While scientists have not registered any complications in mice, however, further studies are needed to confirm the potential of an experimental therapy for humans. Controlling the opening of the blood-brain barrier could change approaches to the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, brain cancer, and many other diseases that are currently “closed” to direct drug exposure.

Another potential way to open the blood-brain barrier turned out to be ultrasound. Scientists have proven that ultrasonic exposure can, without side effects for a person, slightly open the vascular barrier for 24 hours.