Scientists have mapped 4.4 million galaxies. Nothing was known about 1 million objects in them

Astronomers at Durham University have mapped more than a quarter of the northern sky using the Low-Frequency Array Radio Telescope (LOFAR).

More than 4.4 million objects were radio-imaged on the map. Most of them are located at a distance of billions of light-years. These are either galaxies containing supermassive black holes, or young stars are stars.

To create the map, scientists used the most advanced data processing algorithms on high-performance computers. They analyzed 3,500 hours of observations, which take up 8 petabytes—the equivalent of about 20,000 laptops.

The new map is the most detailed view of the sky, it has about a million new objects that were not previously known.

Studying unfamiliar phenomena is an incredible experience. The new map is only 27% of the total overview of information. But it is noted that the data will help make other scientific breakthroughs, including how black holes form and develop.

Timothy Shimwell, astronomer at Leiden University

These data are an important step in the development of astrophysics. They can be used to search for a wide range of signals from nearby planets or galaxies.

You can see the details of the work at the link.