Scientists have proved that the accepted theory of the origin of civilizations is wrong

A joint study by British, Israeli, and Spanish historians and economists casts doubt on the long-held theory that the transition from hunting and gathering to agriculture triggered the development of complex, hierarchical societies through the emergence of surplus food in lands with fertile soil. Scientists have found that high yields alone do not lead to the emergence of states in which tax collection is possible.

In an article titled “The Origin of the State,” published in the April issue of the Journal of Political Economy, scholars from the University of Warwick, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Reichmann University, Pompeu Fabra University, and the School of Economics in Barcelona came to an unexpected conclusion: the key factor in the emergence of a hierarchical society is not agriculture. as such, but the distribution of crops.

The fact is that the nature of crops requires that the crop be harvested and stored inaccessible places, which makes it easier to count and use as a tax. Unlike root crops, which remain in the ground and deteriorate faster.

Scientists have demonstrated the causal effect of growing crops on the emergence of hierarchy using empirical data accumulated over several millennia. However, they did not see a similar effect due to soil fertility, according to Phys.org.

“The theory linking land fertility and food surpluses to the emergence of hierarchy has evolved over several centuries and has become accepted in thousands of textbooks and articles. We have shown, theoretically and empirically, that this theory is wrong,” said Professor Yoram Maishar, one of the authors of the paper.

In order to get to the bottom of the truth, scientists compiled and analyzed many data sets, including the level of hierarchical complexity of society, the geographic distribution of wild relatives of domesticated plants, and the suitability of soils for growing crops. All of this helped them understand why some regions, despite thousands of years of successful agriculture, did not develop the well-functioning states that flourished in other regions.

Oddly enough, the most efficient complex hierarchical societies arose where only grains were grown. Whereas on the most fertile lands, where it was possible to get a crop of grain, and root crops and tubers, societies with the same level of political development did not appear.

“Only where climate and geography favored grains did a hierarchy develop. Our data showed that the higher the yield of cereals compared to tubers, the greater the likelihood of a hierarchy,” explained Professor Mayshar. “The presence of high-yielding roots and tubers actually led to a curse of abundance that prevented the emergence of states and hindered economic development.”

