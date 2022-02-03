April 13, 2022 8:10 pm
Facebook Twitter Youtube

Scientists have proved that the accepted theory of the origin of civilizations is wrong

Scientists have proved that the accepted theory of the origin of civilizations is wrong

A joint study by British, Israeli, and Spanish historians and economists casts doubt on the long-held theory that the transition from hunting and gathering to agriculture triggered the development of complex, hierarchical societies through the emergence of surplus food in lands with fertile soil. Scientists have found that high yields alone do not lead to the emergence of states in which tax collection is possible.

In an article titled “The Origin of the State,” published in the April issue of the Journal of Political Economy, scholars from the University of Warwick, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Reichmann University, Pompeu Fabra University, and the School of Economics in Barcelona came to an unexpected conclusion: the key factor in the emergence of a hierarchical society is not agriculture. as such, but the distribution of crops.

The fact is that the nature of crops requires that the crop be harvested and stored inaccessible places, which makes it easier to count and use as a tax. Unlike root crops, which remain in the ground and deteriorate faster.

Scientists have demonstrated the causal effect of growing crops on the emergence of hierarchy using empirical data accumulated over several millennia. However, they did not see a similar effect due to soil fertility, according to Phys.org.

“The theory linking land fertility and food surpluses to the emergence of hierarchy has evolved over several centuries and has become accepted in thousands of textbooks and articles. We have shown, theoretically and empirically, that this theory is wrong,” said Professor Yoram Maishar, one of the authors of the paper.

In order to get to the bottom of the truth, scientists compiled and analyzed many data sets, including the level of hierarchical complexity of society, the geographic distribution of wild relatives of domesticated plants, and the suitability of soils for growing crops. All of this helped them understand why some regions, despite thousands of years of successful agriculture, did not develop the well-functioning states that flourished in other regions.

Oddly enough, the most efficient complex hierarchical societies arose where only grains were grown. Whereas on the most fertile lands, where it was possible to get a crop of grain, and root crops and tubers, societies with the same level of political development did not appear.

“Only where climate and geography favored grains did a hierarchy develop. Our data showed that the higher the yield of cereals compared to tubers, the greater the likelihood of a hierarchy,” explained Professor Mayshar. “The presence of high-yielding roots and tubers actually led to a curse of abundance that prevented the emergence of states and hindered economic development.”

German scientists conducted an experiment simulating the first stages of the emergence of language in humans. The results were unexpected: even preschool children were able to spontaneously create a language that has the basic properties of the natural.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Long naps are a sign of aging and dementia

Long naps are a sign of aging and dementia

Scientists have established a bidirectional causal relationship: prolonged daytime sleep can be an early sign of Alzheimer’s disease, as well as accelerate brain aging. Now it is necessary to find out how the correction of daytime sleep will affect the cognitive functions of a person. The scientists followed 1401 volunteers for 14 years. Every year, they assessed the level of cognitive abilities of older people and the

March 20, 2022
Solid-State Circuits Society

Let’s talk about solid-state circuits

Bram Nauta, president of the IEEE Solid-State Circuits Society, explains how microchips have changed the world and why we need more women in circuits. The IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) Solid-State Circuits Society (SSCS) focuses on fabricated integrated circuit designs (in contrast to simulated circuits and analysed models) for all applications using relevant materials and interconnections. The mission of the SSCS, is to

November 29, 2019
Ants forage for food using an algorithm that is similar to Internet traffic optimization

Ants forage for food using an algorithm that is similar to Internet traffic optimization

The algorithm by which the Internet optimizes data traffic is used by ants when they forage for food. Internet engineers send data around the world in small packets. This is similar to the behavior of ants, the authors of the new work say.  First, the colony sends one ant. When he returns, he transmits information about how much food he found and how long it took. The colony then sends

March 2, 2022
AI drug for pulmonary fibrosis begins clinical trials

AI drug for pulmonary fibrosis begins clinical trials

Preliminary results showed that the drug was safe for patients at microdoses. The scientists now intend to evaluate different dosages and their impact on chronic disease in the long term. The experimental drug ISM001-055 was developed by artificial intelligence, the algorithm of which was created by scientists from Insilico Medicine writes EurekAlert. There are currently no targeted drugs for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and a

February 27, 2022
Scientists explain the origin of supermassive black holes

Scientists explain the origin of supermassive black holes

Physicists at the Brookhaven National Laboratory of the US Department of Energy (DOE) have developed a system that explains the formation of supermassive black holes, as well as the nature of dark matter. Scientists have described the cosmological phase transition that contributed to the appearance of these space objects. The team has provided a model for the dark matter of the universe, where as-yet-undiscovered particles are abundant and

March 14, 2022
Earth-like planet near Alpha Centauri

Astronomers have modeled an Earth-like planet near Alpha Centauri

The hypothetical planet α-Cen-Earth could be similar to ours, only with a much smaller iron core and no plate tectonics. Several planets revolve around the star closest to us – Proxima Centauri. One of them is even similar to Earth in size and yet is within the “habitable zone”, at such a distance from its star than the temperature on the surface remains quite moderate.

March 13, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 NEWS
 ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022