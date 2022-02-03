March 29, 2022 6:55 am
Scientists have proven that coffee is safe for people with heart disease

Coffee is safe for people with heart disease

A long-term large-scale study showed that people with cardiovascular diseases should not exclude coffee from their favorite habits – the drink has a positive effect on the heart. In addition, coffee consumption extended the lives of volunteers and reduced the risk of death from any cause.

Scientists from the American Heart Association presented the results of a 10-year study, according to which the consumption of coffee in the amount of two to three cups a day had a positive effect on the body of healthy people and patients with cardiovascular diseases.

The first study involved more than 382,000 healthy volunteers with an average age of 57 years. For them, 2-3 cups of coffee a day reduced the risk of developing coronary heart disease, heart failure, arrhythmia, and death from any cause by 10-15% over ten years.

The risk of stroke and death from cardiovascular disease was lowest among those who drank one cup of coffee a day.

The second stage involved patients with cardiovascular pathologies – almost 35 thousand people. This cohort showed a similar trend. Notably, drinking any amount of coffee did not increase the risk of heart rhythm disturbances, including atrial fibrillation. So, in 24 thousand patients with arrhythmia, coffee did not affect the increase in mortality risks.

In contrast, participants with atrial fibrillation who consumed one cup of coffee a day were 20% less likely to die.

“Our study shows that regular coffee consumption is safe and may be part of a healthy diet for people with heart disease,” said study author Peter Kistler. He also stressed that you should not increase your coffee intake beyond three cups a day.

Other studies report that coffee consumption reduces the risks of dementia and liver disease.

