Scientists have resolved a 20-year-old dispute about what prevents new stars from being born

It turned out that black holes with a mass equivalent to millions of Suns slow down the birth of new stars. Details of the study are reported by the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Using machine learning, three state-of-the-art simulations, and the latest results from a large sky survey, researchers at the University of Cambridge have resolved a 20-year-old controversy about star formation.

Thanks to sky observation programs such as the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, astronomers have realized that not all galaxies in the universe are actively forming stars. There is an abundant population of “frozen” objects.

The question of what stops star formation in galaxies has been discussed for the past 20 years. To understand the issue, scientists from the Kavli Institute of Cosmology conducted an experiment. They used three modern cosmological simulations – EAGLE, Illustris, and IllustrisTNG. The goal is to study how various physical processes stop star formation. In the course of the work, astronomers used a machine-learning algorithm to classify galaxies into star-forming and resting ones.

By studying the latter, they figured out what physical process – the injection of energy by supermassive black holes, supernova explosions, or the impact heating of gas in massive halos – is responsible for the fact that stars cease to be born in galaxies. It turned out that the mass of a supermassive black hole is the most important factor that slows down star formation.

