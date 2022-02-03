April 26, 2022 8:05 am
Facebook Twitter Youtube

Scientists have shown how a low-calorie diet slows down aging

Scientists have shown how a low-calorie diet slows down aging

The study reveals the details of this mechanism and explains the effect that scientists already knew about. It turned out that a low-calorie diet changes the composition of the intestinal microbiota, which mediates many positive effects on the body – for example, slowing down immune aging.

Scientists already knew about the positive effect of a low-calorie diet on the immune system but did not understand what led to such impressive results. Now, for the first time, they show that the effect is achieved by changing the composition of the microbiota – the gut bacteria community. The findings of the study are published on the website of the German Center for Diet Research.

There are about 2 billion overweight people in the world today. Obesity increases the risk of hypertension, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes, and causes inflammation in the body, which weakens the immune system due to the accumulation of T and B memory cells. This process is called immune aging. In a new study, scientists decided to slow down this process with a low-calorie diet.

At the first stage of the experiment, an obese woman was transferred to a very low-calorie diet (800 kcal per day) for eight weeks. The scientists then transplanted her microbiota into sterile mice to accurately assess the bacteria’s exceptional impact on metabolism and immunity.

Observations showed that the altered microbiota improved glucose metabolism, reduced fat deposition, and also reduced T and B cell levels. “This indicates a delay in immune aging,” the authors emphasized.

They now understand that the positive impact of a low-calorie diet on metabolism and the immune system is achieved by modifying the gut microbiota. And while the results still need to be re-examined, the findings open up opportunities for new therapeutic strategies to treat metabolic and immune diseases.

Previously, another group of authors found that diet affects the immune system through the microbial mediator B. fragilis. Their discovery also points to new possibilities in the treatment of various inflammatory diseases.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Cybersickness: The new research on virtual reality motion sickness

Cybersickness: The new research on virtual reality motion sickness

The University of Waterloo, Canada has made research progress on the prediction of which virtual reality users are likely to get virtual reality motion sickness. The researchers found that they could predict whether an individual would have cybersickness (virtual reality motion sickness) after using virtual reality technology by monitoring how much the person sways in response to a moving visual field. What is cybersickness? Cybersickness is nausea and

September 28, 2018
Meta over Facebook

Texas sues Meta over Facebook’s facial recognition practices

The Texas Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook. Authorities allege that the social network’s now-retired facial recognition technology violates state law to protect user privacy. Fines for violations can run into hundreds of millions of dollars. Attorney General Ken Paxton said the collection of biometric data — in this case, facial geometry from photographs users uploaded from 2010 through the end of

February 15, 2022
Scientists have resolved a 20-year-old dispute about what prevents new stars from being born

Scientists have resolved a 20-year-old dispute about what prevents new stars from being born

It turned out that black holes with a mass equivalent to millions of Suns slow down the birth of new stars. Details of the study are reported by the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. Using machine learning, three state-of-the-art simulations, and the latest results from a large sky survey, researchers at the University of Cambridge have resolved a 20-year-old controversy about star formation. Thanks to

March 23, 2022
Particle physics

€7m grant to explain particle physics

Researchers at The University of Manchester, UK, have been given a £6m (~€7m) grant to further their particle physics research. The funding is from the UK Research and Innovation’s Science and Technology Facilities Council, who support particle physics research in the UK. The funding will be used to support the University’s particle physics programme for 3 years. The funding will also support the university’s participation

November 15, 2019
Chemists explain the controversial role of zinc in the development of Alzheimer's disease

Chemists explain the controversial role of zinc in the development of Alzheimer’s disease

Russian scientists using computer simulations have found that an excess amount of zinc slows down the development of Alzheimer’s disease. This metal is included in the composition of the accumulations of neurotoxic proteins that are formed in the brain during illness, so it was previously thought that it only contributes to their appearance. The discovery will help develop new ways to combat neurodegenerative diseases in the early

March 4, 2022
Nissan to launch first solid-state battery electric car in 2028

Nissan to launch first solid-state battery electric car in 2028

A pilot production line for solid-state battery vehicles will be launched at a pilot factory in Japan in 2024. Over the next four years, Nissan intends to thoroughly study materials, design, and manufacturing processes to prepare an electric vehicle for a market debut in 2028. Solid-state batteries could in theory be a revolutionary technology for electric vehicles: their energy density is about twice that of current

April 12, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 POPULAR NEWS
 POPULAR ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022