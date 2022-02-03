Scientists have shown how a low-calorie diet slows down aging

The study reveals the details of this mechanism and explains the effect that scientists already knew about. It turned out that a low-calorie diet changes the composition of the intestinal microbiota, which mediates many positive effects on the body – for example, slowing down immune aging.

Scientists already knew about the positive effect of a low-calorie diet on the immune system but did not understand what led to such impressive results. Now, for the first time, they show that the effect is achieved by changing the composition of the microbiota – the gut bacteria community. The findings of the study are published on the website of the German Center for Diet Research.

There are about 2 billion overweight people in the world today. Obesity increases the risk of hypertension, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes, and causes inflammation in the body, which weakens the immune system due to the accumulation of T and B memory cells. This process is called immune aging. In a new study, scientists decided to slow down this process with a low-calorie diet.

At the first stage of the experiment, an obese woman was transferred to a very low-calorie diet (800 kcal per day) for eight weeks. The scientists then transplanted her microbiota into sterile mice to accurately assess the bacteria’s exceptional impact on metabolism and immunity.

Observations showed that the altered microbiota improved glucose metabolism, reduced fat deposition, and also reduced T and B cell levels. “This indicates a delay in immune aging,” the authors emphasized.

They now understand that the positive impact of a low-calorie diet on metabolism and the immune system is achieved by modifying the gut microbiota. And while the results still need to be re-examined, the findings open up opportunities for new therapeutic strategies to treat metabolic and immune diseases.

Previously, another group of authors found that diet affects the immune system through the microbial mediator B. fragilis. Their discovery also points to new possibilities in the treatment of various inflammatory diseases.