Scientists have shown how vitamin K protects the brain from dementia

Vitamin K properties have shown promising neuroprotective effects on the aging rat brain. Now, vitamin supplements are being considered as a preventive measure for people with a high predisposition to dementia, but they will not be recommended for a group of patients with cardiovascular pathologies.

Previous research has linked vitamin K to certain brain functions, and its deficiency is associated with Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia. In a new study, scientists from the University of Al-Maarif (Saudi Arabia) have uncovered a molecular pathway that explains the protective properties of vitamin K for cognitive functions, writes Medical Express.

Vitamin K is a fat-soluble vitamin that is divided into the forms K1 (phylloquinone) and K2 (menaquinone). K1 is found in leafy greens and some vegetables, while K2 is synthesized in the gut and is present in animal products.

In rat models, the scientists tested the effects of menaquinone-7 (MK-7) at three months of age for up to 17 months. Compared with the control group, MK-7 supplementation clearly improved the cognitive performance of rodents as they age.

There was a decrease in cognitive impairment, depression and anxiety, better spatial memory and learning ability.

At the end of the experiment, studying samples of rat brain tissue, the scientists found the involvement of NLRP3, caspase-1, and Nrf-2 proteins in the vitamin K biological pathways. These proteins play an important role in inflammation reactions and antioxidant activity. In addition, vitamin K probably increased the expression of tyrosine, an amino acid necessary for maintaining cognitive functions, the authors say.

So far, scientists are not recommending vitamin K supplementation as a preventive measure against brain aging. Only further clinical studies can determine them. Meanwhile, patients taking blood thinners and other medications should avoid supplementing with vitamin K, which is involved in the body’s blood clotting process, they stressed.

Another study reported that halting the progression of Alzheimer’s disease could be achieved by supplementing the diet with vitamins E and C, which counteract reactive oxygen species.