April 7, 2022 3:52 am
Facebook Twitter Youtube

Scientists have shown how vitamin K protects the brain from dementia

Scientists have shown how vitamin K protects the brain from dementia

Vitamin K properties have shown promising neuroprotective effects on the aging rat brain. Now, vitamin supplements are being considered as a preventive measure for people with a high predisposition to dementia, but they will not be recommended for a group of patients with cardiovascular pathologies.

Previous research has linked vitamin K to certain brain functions, and its deficiency is associated with Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia. In a new study, scientists from the University of Al-Maarif (Saudi Arabia) have uncovered a molecular pathway that explains the protective properties of vitamin K for cognitive functions,  writes Medical Express.

Vitamin K is a fat-soluble vitamin that is divided into the forms K1 (phylloquinone) and K2 (menaquinone). K1 is found in leafy greens and some vegetables, while K2 is synthesized in the gut and is present in animal products.

In rat models, the scientists tested the effects of menaquinone-7 (MK-7) at three months of age for up to 17 months. Compared with the control group, MK-7 supplementation clearly improved the cognitive performance of rodents as they age.

There was a decrease in cognitive impairment, depression and anxiety, better spatial memory and learning ability.

At the end of the experiment, studying samples of rat brain tissue, the scientists found the involvement of NLRP3, caspase-1, and Nrf-2 proteins in the vitamin K biological pathways. These proteins play an important role in inflammation reactions and antioxidant activity. In addition, vitamin K probably increased the expression of tyrosine, an amino acid necessary for maintaining cognitive functions, the authors say.

So far, scientists are not recommending vitamin K supplementation as a preventive measure against brain aging. Only further clinical studies can determine them. Meanwhile, patients taking blood thinners and other medications should avoid supplementing with vitamin K, which is involved in the body’s blood clotting process, they stressed.

Another study reported that halting the progression of Alzheimer’s disease could be achieved by supplementing the diet with vitamins E and C, which counteract reactive oxygen species.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Startup Gama creates a spacecraft on solar sails

Startup Gama creates a spacecraft on solar sails

Aerospace company Gama, based in Paris, intends to make travel between stars easier with a photon-capturing sail. A startup is developing a ship with “solar sails” that use light as an energy source. The Gama startup recently raised a $2.2 million round of funding and agreed with SpaceX to launch a demonstration prototype. The first full-scale tests of technologies in space are scheduled for October this year. As

March 22, 2022
Acne treatment

Recent Discovery Raised Hopes For Acne Treatment

Recent studies and research showed that the discovery of new genes may be important and can influence the treatment of Acne. It is also helpful in detecting Acne and preventing it from causing the risk of another severe disease. Acne is very common among teenagers, and around 80% of teens suffer from Acne. The scarring, pigment change, or the spots on the face or any

February 13, 2022
The speed of cognitive processes was unchanged until the age of 60 years

The speed of cognitive processes was unchanged until the age of 60 years

German scientists questioned the notion that the speed of mental processes in the brain slows down after 20 years. Instead, they showed that it remained at the same level until the age of 60. However, the speed of making certain decisions, as such, really decreases with age, but this is not due to a slowdown in the work of the “gray matter”. It is widely believed that

February 18, 2022
Spaceplane Richard Branson

Resumed sales of seats on the spaceplane Richard Branson

Private space company Virgin Galactic plans to start selling spaceplane tickets to the general public again from today. Anyone who is able to pay $450,000 and is fit for health reasons will be able to fly to the edge of space. It remains to wait for your turn. Recall that in July last year, the founder of Virgin, British entrepreneur Richard Branson personally climbed 86 km on his

February 16, 2022
Scientists create ears and noses using human cells

Scientists create ears and noses using human cells

Researchers at Swansea University in Wales have launched a groundbreaking treatment that uses human cells to reverse facial scars and scars. The University’s £2.5 million studies will use cells and plant materials to 3D print nose and ear cartilage. If successful, it could be used in the future to treat people born without body parts or with facial scars due to burns, trauma, or cancer. The report

March 14, 2022
plainpicture/C. Adler (newscientist.com)

How to sleep better: could smart pyjamas with self-powered sensors be the answer?

Smart pyjamas with embedded self-powered sensors could monitor and help to improve quality of sleep. The data produced by the sleepwear could give people and their clinicians useful information to improve sleeping patterns. The sensors inserted in the smart pyjamas are unobtrusive and provide continuous monitoring of heartbeat, breathing, and sleep posture, which are all factors determining how well a person sleeps. Why it is

April 1, 2019

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 NEWS
 ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022