Scientists have understood how a herd of animals reacts to danger

The results of the study not only help to better understand the system of herd thinking but are of applied importance in the field of microrobotics.

A herd of antelopes carelessly feeds in the meadow. As soon as a lion appears on the horizon, the animals immediately run away. How do they manage to do this together? A physicist from the German city of Konstanz Chun-Jen Chen and Professor Clemens Bechinger, a member of the Cluster of Excellence at the Center for Advanced Research in Collective Behavior, asked themselves what animals should do in order to effectively and quickly respond to danger by fleeing.

During the study, scientists used microrobots that mimic the actions of groups of animals in the process of escaping. As a result of the experiment, it was found that a herd of animals acts together when danger arises, even if individual animals do not notice the threat or react incorrectly.

As a starting point, the scientists considered a herd of resting animals that suddenly sensed danger. During the experiment, the researchers used a system of microrobots – programmed active glass balls distributed within a specific area. When scientists illuminated the balls with a focused laser beam, one side of the balls heated up and made them move like animals in a herd.

“We can target each individual bead and adjust its movement to match that of its neighbors,” explained Dr. Chen, a Ph.D. author in Bechinger’s research group.

“The robots in our herd are programmed to avoid collisions. They also contain information about how they should change their movement in accordance with the location of the approximate center of the herd. With the help of these rules, the robots organized themselves into a kind of “whirlwind”. Microrobots are surprisingly good at reproducing the movements of real animals in a herd,” the scientist noted.

As soon as the “predator” appeared, the microrobots changed their movements, according to Bechinger. Change of direction was minimal and did not give each individual member of the herd a signal to move sharply in the opposite direction from the predator. But at the same time, in general, the herd moved that way.

“The skill in which, despite the difference in the movement of individuals, the herd as a whole move optimally and in the right direction, is based on a collective decision-making process or “herd intelligence”, which helps different members of the herd to constantly exchange information,” said Bechinger.

“A direct consequence of this behavior is the herd’s continued efficiency in flight, even in a situation where half of the microrobots – or animals – do not respond to the threat. This shows that missing or incomplete information from individual members of the group can be compensated for by other members of the pack,” Chen said.

Physicists believe that this may be one of the reasons why animals form herds – even considering the fact that it is much easier for predators to detect a group of animals than they are individual.

The results of the study help not only to better understand the basics of the decision-making process in animal herds but also have applied value in the field of microrobotics. Now scientists are discussing various scenarios in which several autonomous robots work together to perform a single task. Based on the knowledge gained from this study, the robotic “herd” can work properly even if some of the robots have hardware failures.

“The inactivity of broken microrobots will be compensated by other robots, thereby guaranteeing a very high level of reliability,” summed up the results of the study Bechinger.