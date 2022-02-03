Scientists may have found the missing link between single-celled and human cells

Researchers study the largest bacteria ever discovered: it has unexpectedly complex cells

By definition, microbes are so small that they can only be observed with a microscope. But a recently described bacterium that lives in Caribbean mangroves is different. The filamentous single cell is visible to the naked eye and grows up to 2 cm long – the length of a peanut – 5,000 times larger than most microbes.

Moreover, this microbe has a huge genome that does not float inside the cell, like other bacteria but is located in the membrane. This is typical for much more complex cells, such as those found in the human body.

Researchers have long divided organisms into two groups: prokaryotes, which are bacteria and single-celled microbes, and eukaryotes, which are everything from yeast to most forms of multicellular organisms, including humans. Prokaryotes have free-floating DNA, while eukaryotes have DNA in the nucleus.

But a newly discovered microbe blurs the line between prokaryotes and eukaryotes. About 10 years ago, Olivier Gros, a marine biologist at the University of the French Antilles, Pointe-à-Pitre, stumbled upon a strange organism that grows on the surface of decaying mangrove leaves. It wasn’t until 5 years later that he and his colleagues realized that these organisms were actually bacteria.

Her genome was huge, with 11 million bases and 11,000 genes. Typically, bacterial genomes average about 4 million bases and about 3,900 genes.