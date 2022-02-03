April 14, 2022 5:37 pm
Facebook Twitter Youtube

Scientists present new tissue engineering technology

Scientists present new tissue engineering technology

The development of Austrian scientists combines the advantages of existing methods for tissue formation, supplementing them with important technological solutions. The first experiments showed that the new approach promotes the formation of a single tissue with a flexible structure. In the future, it is planned to be used in minimally invasive surgery using injections.

The methods that still exist can be divided into two fundamentally different approaches: first, small cell agglomerations are created for subsequent “assembly,” or a porous base is first formed, which is then gradually cultivated by cells. Both methods have their advantages and disadvantages. Now scientists from the Technical University of Vienna have proposed a third option that combines better than the solutions of the first two.

Researchers have shown that using a special laser 3D printing technology, it is possible to produce micro scaffolds with a diameter of less than a third of a millimeter that can accommodate thousands of cells. Thus, a high cell density is present from the outset, while maintaining the necessary flexibility to adapt the shape and mechanical properties of the structure, the authors explain.

Soft or rigid as needed, the frame is made of biocompatible materials that decompose in the body. In addition, they can be equipped with special molecules that promote tissue formation.

“Cell-filled scaffolds are relatively easy to handle. When they come into direct contact, it is possible to create large tissue structures with a high initial cell density in a short time, while simultaneously controlling the mechanical properties of the structure,” commented Alexander Ovsyanikov, the author of the work.

Testing of the technology demonstrated its functionality: stem cells merged together and actually formed a single tissue of the desired shape.

Now scientists need to conduct a series of experiments to achieve tightly controlled conditions for creating tissue. In the future, they plan to adapt the technology for injection into the body using minimally invasive surgery.

Recently, another group of researchers identified the cause of a major problem in regenerative medicine. Watching the salamanders, they understood why they do not form scars that block the full restoration of the tissue in a natural way.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

NASA Dawn mission

The death of Dawn: the NASA Dawn mission is ending

The NASA Dawn mission is coming to an end after studying time capsules from the early solar system for over ten years. The NASA Dawn mission was launched in 2007 with the aim of characterising the processes involved in early solar system evolution. To do this, the NASA Dawn mission visited Vesta and Ceres, the largest bodies of the main asteroid belt, and studied the surviving building blocks from the history

November 2, 2018
NASA announced new launch dates for the first mission to the Moon under the Artemis program

NASA announced new launch dates for the first mission to the Moon under the Artemis program

The launch of the Artemis 1 mission should be expected no earlier than May. Prior to this, April was called as a possible start date. The launch of the Orion spacecraft using the Space Launch System (SLS) super-heavy carrier will not take place in April. This was reported by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Thursday, February 24. This is far from the first postponement: earlier, April was

February 26, 2022
Unreal and Computing the Impossible - technologies that will change the world

“Unreal” and “Computing the Impossible” – technologies that will change the world

As part of the Technology Vision 2022 report, analysts from the Irish company identified four promising trends that will soon change people’s attitudes towards physical and virtual realities. Accenture labeled these trends WebMe, Programmable World, Unreal, and Computing the Impossible. Each of these technologies is a breakthrough in itself, and when they complement each other, they will create a completely new unusual world where physical and different

March 17, 2022
Scientists have shown how respiratory viruses can cause Alzheimer's disease

Scientists have shown how respiratory viruses can cause Alzheimer’s disease

Preclinical experiments have shown that viruses can quickly move from the nasopharynx to the brain, provoking symptoms characteristic of neurodegeneration. The results again confirm the viral nature of Alzheimer’s disease. Australian researchers have found evidence that bacteria living in the nose can enter the brain through nerve endings in the respiratory tract, triggering a cascade of events characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease. Previously, scientists have already shown that several

February 21, 2022
Artificial red blood cells could bypass kidney and lung defenses in drug delivery

Artificial red blood cells could bypass kidney and lung defenses in drug delivery

Kidneys and lungs – natural filters – protect the body from foreign and harmful substances. At the same time, they prevent the penetration of drugs – in some cases, cut off up to 90%, which leads to the need to prescribe higher dosages and more side effects. Scientists at the University of Arizona have developed a new drug delivery mechanism that can bypass these filters by pretending

March 2, 2022
Smart Cities

IDTechEx: Smart Cities without infrastructure

Peter Harrop, the chairman of IDTechEx has produced a report on smart cities without infrastructure. The creation of smart cities is becoming an increasing priority for Europe, and globally. Over half of the global population lives in urban areas, according to the United Nations. “A large proportion of the cost, disruption, pollution and exposure to natural disasters in a city would be eliminated if there were no infrastructure. Imagine

February 8, 2019

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 NEWS
 ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022