Scientists present new tissue engineering technology

The development of Austrian scientists combines the advantages of existing methods for tissue formation, supplementing them with important technological solutions. The first experiments showed that the new approach promotes the formation of a single tissue with a flexible structure. In the future, it is planned to be used in minimally invasive surgery using injections.

The methods that still exist can be divided into two fundamentally different approaches: first, small cell agglomerations are created for subsequent “assembly,” or a porous base is first formed, which is then gradually cultivated by cells. Both methods have their advantages and disadvantages. Now scientists from the Technical University of Vienna have proposed a third option that combines better than the solutions of the first two.

Researchers have shown that using a special laser 3D printing technology, it is possible to produce micro scaffolds with a diameter of less than a third of a millimeter that can accommodate thousands of cells. Thus, a high cell density is present from the outset, while maintaining the necessary flexibility to adapt the shape and mechanical properties of the structure, the authors explain.

Soft or rigid as needed, the frame is made of biocompatible materials that decompose in the body. In addition, they can be equipped with special molecules that promote tissue formation.

“Cell-filled scaffolds are relatively easy to handle. When they come into direct contact, it is possible to create large tissue structures with a high initial cell density in a short time, while simultaneously controlling the mechanical properties of the structure,” commented Alexander Ovsyanikov, the author of the work.

Testing of the technology demonstrated its functionality: stem cells merged together and actually formed a single tissue of the desired shape.

Now scientists need to conduct a series of experiments to achieve tightly controlled conditions for creating tissue. In the future, they plan to adapt the technology for injection into the body using minimally invasive surgery.

Recently, another group of researchers identified the cause of a major problem in regenerative medicine. Watching the salamanders, they understood why they do not form scars that block the full restoration of the tissue in a natural way.