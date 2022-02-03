Scientists “recharge” immune cells: it will help in the fight against cancer

Yale scientists have found a way to “recharge” tumor-attacking T cells. This discovery could improve the effectiveness of cancer immunotherapy.

The new discovery will help improve CAR-T cell therapy, which uses the immune response of T cells to cancer. Molecules that detect the tumor are injected into the cells.

Therapy with CAR-T cells is a progressive method for the treatment of malignant tumors. The use of CAR T-lymphocytes refers to adoptive immunotherapy. CAR-T technology is based on the “extraction” of cells of the immune system (T-lymphocytes) from the body, then they are genetically modified so that they acquire antitumor properties. After that, they are administered to the patient.

Over the past decade, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved six CAR T cell therapies. They concern therapy against B-cell lymphomas and multiple myeloma. But despite early successes, the effectiveness of the treatment decreases over time, so researchers are looking for a way to improve the quality of T-cells.

The authors of the new work created their own way to scan the genome of CD8-T cells to find specific genes that increase the ability of cells to attack cancer cells.

We have developed a new kind of genomic screen to find a molecular enzyme that boosts T-cell metabolism.

Sidi Chen, associate professor of genetics at Yale University and senior author of the paper

The authors of the work found a high level of activity in several genes, including PRODH2, a gene involved in cell metabolism, which stimulates the increased activity of CAR-T cells.

These results show that it is possible to produce hypermetabolic CAR-T cells that are better than current cell therapy methods.