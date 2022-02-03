Scientists reveal how hearing affects our vision

How is our vision related to our hearing? From a physiological point of view, no way, since these are completely different sense organs. However, in terms of how our brains process information, vision and hearing are very closely related, according to recent research. And each of us can feel it for ourselves. For example, when you want to see an airplane flying high in the sky, you turn your head towards the sound that comes from it, and at the same time you do not react at all to a bird flying by. And when you hear the chirping of a bird on a branch, raise your head and immediately focus on the bird, and not on other objects that also come into view. That is, hearing often helps us visually find one or another object that we are looking for. But how important is hearing to our vision?

How is hearing related to vision?

So, thanks to hearing, our brain processes visual information that is related to the sound source faster. Moreover, if on the basis of vision alone the brain cannot understand the source of the sound, then hearing still makes the vision see the object that is most likely its source.

Scientists from the United States and Switzerland wondered how much hearing affects our vision, and whether it does at all. To do this, they invited volunteers who were shown various pictures. Moreover, the pictures were dynamic – on them some objects gradually turned into others. In some cases, the outlines of objects were clearly visible, as a result of which it was possible to make out exactly what was shown in the picture without any problems. In other cases, the outlines of objects were layered on top of each other, so it was difficult for the participants in the experiment to make out which object was depicted.

The display of each picture was accompanied by a certain sound. Sometimes the sounds were related to the image. For example, if a cat was displayed on the screen, a person heard a meow. If there was an airplane in the picture, then the person heard a characteristic rumble. But sometimes the sound had nothing to do with the displayed picture. For example, a cat was shown to a person, and the cawing of a crow sounded in the headphones. Subsequently, a person from a series of slides was given to choose an object that he saw during the experiment.

Why hearing affects vision

As you might guess, the participants in the experiment quickly chose a picture from the slides if the sound was related to the image during its display. When the sound did not match the picture, the volunteers had to think for a while about what exactly they saw. And what is most interesting, people most often pointed to the picture that corresponded to the sound.

For example, if a cat smoothly turned into a teapot, and at the same time the teapot sounded in the headphones, it seemed to people that they saw the teapot. When a cat meowed during the same slides, people thought they saw a cat. But, perhaps the sound does not affect the perception of the picture, but the decision-making?

To test this, the scientists conducted an additional experiment. They first showed slides, and then turned on the sound. Then the experiment was repeated, but the volunteers were first allowed to listen to the sound, and then they were shown pictures. As it turned out, the sounds had an impact on people’s responses only when they sounded simultaneously with the display of pictures. That is, the sound itself did not affect decision-making. This proves that hearing has an impact on visual perception. The scientists report this in the journal Psychological Science.

Apparently, the sound makes the brain concentrate on certain visual signals. That is why visual perception is affected only by the sound that sounds while observing an object. That is, there is a direct interaction of systems responsible for processing sound and visual information. But, as the experiment showed, this interaction sometimes not only helps vision, but also deceives it. That is, having heard a certain sound, a person may incorrectly recognize the object.