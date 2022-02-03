Scientists try to diagnose autism as early as possible with the help of hair

Autism Spectrum Disorders are becoming more known and better diagnosed. However, diagnosis is currently clinical and is always done after the onset of symptoms. While extremely early treatment can be life-changing for patients and their families, it may be possible to detect autism in children as young as one month old by taking a simple strand of hair.

Diagnosis of autism today is difficult: it is not based on an x-ray or biological study that can be interpreted objectively. It is a set of symptoms, like a body of evidence, that will enable an interdisciplinary team to make a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder. Hence, there is a need to develop new tools for early diagnosis.

The team studied this question and their results were published in the Journal of Clinical Medecine. The authors conducted a study in several countries, Japan, Sweden and the USA, in New York, to develop a test for the early diagnosis of autism spectrum disorders.

Hair samples were taken from 1-month-old babies in Japan. The hair strands were analyzed by mass spectrometry (elemental metabolism). Then each of the children was examined at the age of 4 years. Using powerful statistical tools, they were able to identify a correlation between infant hair composition and the presence or absence of this neurodevelopmental disorder at age 4.

The prediction algorithm was then tested on other samples from Sweden and the United States (486 subjects in total). The results showed that it was able to detect autism in children as young as 1 month of age with a sensitivity of 96.4%, a specificity of 75.4%, and an accuracy of 81.4%. Although these results need to be confirmed, they are particularly interesting. Extremely early treatment of autism spectrum disorders, before the first symptoms appear, can greatly improve the lives of patients and their families.