Scientists unravel the mystery of ancient underwater volcanoes in Hawaii

To explain the unusual bending of the mountain range, scientists used supercomputers. The results of the study were published in the journal Nature Geoscience in January 2022.

Scientists have used supercomputers to model and reconstruct the dynamics of the Pacific Ocean’s tectonic plates. This will help explain the mysterious nature of the bend in the Hawaiian-Imperial Seamounts, the scientists write. For work, the researchers used the resources of the system The Extreme Science and Engineering Discovery Environment ( XSEDE ).

“With the help of computer models, we have shown for the first time how the Pacific Plate can change direction abruptly from north to west,” explains Michael Gurnis, professor of geophysics at the California Institute of Technology. “Understand why this happened, how to find the holy grail,” he said. The scientist was a co-author of a study on the origin of the seamount chain.

Giant tectonic plates in the earth’s crust mostly move along hot and weak rocks in the mantle. The Pacific Plate is one of the largest. It covers about 64 million km² underwater, outlined by the mountains and volcanoes of the “Ring of Fire”. They, in turn, were formed as a result of the transformation of plates into a mantle.

But the volcanoes of Hawaii and the Hawaiian-Imperial Seamount Chain came about in a different way. Scientists believe that plumes of the Earth’s hottest rock from its core are rising up through the mantle, forming a volcanic hotspot. It is believed that the chain of seamounts was created by a plate that moved along a hot plume.

About 80 Ma ago, the Pacific Plate moved mostly north for about 30 Ma, as evidenced by the Hawaiian Seamounts line. But about 50 million years ago something strange happened. The Pacific Plate apparently changed direction, and the mantle plume also shifted.

Using physics and a supercomputer, scientists have developed a new theory. They took into account the subduction zone in the Russian Far East (Kronotskaya arc), whose formation ended about 50 million years ago. The calculation showed that the Pacific Plate first moved north and then west, slowly creating other subduction zones. The scientists said their hypothesis is “much stronger in terms of the physics on which it is based.” She also explained the appearance and curvature of the underwater range of the Hawaiian mountains.