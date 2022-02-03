March 30, 2022 5:47 pm
Scientists unveil new universal influenza vaccine candidate

Experiments have shown that a single vaccination leads to a long-lasting immune response against several strains of the influenza virus. Now the same technology is being tested against SARS-CoV-2.

A team from the National University of Singapore has developed a novel vaccine platform to deliver the M2e antigen to immune cells. M2e is a highly conserved peptide known for its potentially versatile properties as a candidate for a vaccine against various subtypes of influenza A, but so far the antigen has had a limited ability to elicit a strong and long-lasting immune response, writes Science Daily.

Now, a special system for delivering M2e to dendritic cells using the Clec9A antibody has overcome these limitations.

Scientists have shown that even a single vaccination caused a strong and stable immune response against various strains of the virus in laboratory mice. Equally important, Clec9A-M2e immunization significantly increased pre-existing anti-M2e titers from prior influenza exposure. This means that it is possible to reduce dosages and risks of side effects, the authors explain.

Currently, scientists are considering adopting the technology against other infectious diseases, including COVID-19. In both cases, the technology could provide a universal vaccine that would not have to be routinely adapted against the different virus strains that emerge each year or, in the case of SARS-CoV-2, more frequently.

At the moment, research into vaccine candidates against influenza and COVID-19 in spray format is ongoing. For example, experiments have shown that they are much more effective than traditional injectable vaccines.

