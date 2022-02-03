“Second skin” for feeling objects in virtual reality

“Feeling” objects in the virtual world… is an old fantasy that has already given rise to a lot of research. This time, a team of researchers from Hong Kong has developed a true “second skin” that can provide a high-quality personalized sense of touch in the world of virtual reality.

“Improving the virtual experience with haptics has become a hot topic, but today’s haptic devices tend to remain bulky and tangled in wired systems,” City University of Hong Kong said in a statement detailing the project. A new device developed by a group of dedicated researchers aims to overcome these inconveniences. Called WeTac, it looks like a “patch” applied directly to the skin to reduce the feeling of bulk. The idea is to have a “second skin” that transfers sensations directly to the user’s body through a weak electrical current. The team’s work was published in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence.

Obviously, this technology can be used in virtual reality video games, but not only. The researchers also envision applications in remote social activities, training modules, and remote control of robots. “Haptic feedback has great potential, along with visual and auditory information, in virtual reality. Therefore, we tried to make the haptic interface thinner, smoother, more compact and wireless, so that it can be freely used on the hand, like a second skin,” says about the project Yu Xingge, Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering (BME) at CityU, who led the study.

The wireless device consists of two parts. A flexible, miniature control unit is attached to the forearm. The hydrogel patch with electrodes is the second key element. This serves as a tactile interface and is applied to the skin: on the hand, for now. The control unit weighs a little over 19 grams, its dimensions are 5 cm by 5 cm, and its thickness is 2 mm. The patch is 1 mm thick and is very flexible to follow the movements of the hand.

The peculiarity of this technology is also that it seeks to personalize touch depending on the user. “Electro-tactile stimulation is a good method of providing an effective virtual touch to the user,” explains Yu Xingye. “However, since people have different sensitivities, the same feedback force can feel differently in the hands of different users.” In other words, no one wants to feel like they’re being electrocuted to feel something. “Therefore, we need to adjust the feedback parameters accordingly to provide a one-stop tool for all users and eliminate another major bottleneck in current haptic technology,” he says.

According to the researchers, the device’s flexibility makes it easy to map “threshold currents” for users. In other words, the patch can be adjusted to achieve a range of sensation intensities corresponding to them. This will help to avoid causing pain or getting a result too weak to be felt. For greater sensitivity, the researchers distributed 32 “stimulation pixels”. The distance between the two electrodes is only 13 millimeters, which means that sensations can be transmitted even at the scale of the palm of your hand.

And for those who are worried, “the device has several built-in safety measures to protect users from electric shock, and the temperature of the device is maintained in a relatively low range of 27 to 35.5 ° C, so as not to cause thermal discomfort during prolonged use” – said in the release. It has been tested in a number of virtual scenarios in which users pick up a ball or touch a cactus. Of course, there’s still a lot of work to be done, but Yu Xingge says it’s “a powerful tool for providing a virtual touch and an inspiration for the development of the metaverse, human-computer interface (HCI) and other fields.”