Secrets of Titan: James Webb saw the atmosphere of Saturn’s moon.

In 1655, the Dutch astronomer Christian Huygens discovered an unusual celestial body near Saturn – one of the 82 moons of the gas giant. Titan, the second largest satellite in the solar system, is second in size only to Jupiter’s moon Ganymede and, unlike other rocky worlds in our star system (with the exception of Earth), boasts an active fluid cycle. In this distant strange world, there are rivers, lakes and seas filled with liquid methane, and the land is made up of water ice. The dense atmosphere that surrounds Titan is dotted with clouds of methane, and the temperature on the moon’s surface averages -179 degrees Celsius. Scientists believe that Titan’s atmosphere may be similar to Earth’s early atmosphere. By studying Titan, researchers hope to find clues about how the young Earth evolved into a planet where life could begin. Recently, the James Webb Space Telescope turned its gaze to the mysterious moon of Saturn, peering through the dense, rich in methane and nitrogen atmosphere of this world.

Special Companion

From orbit, Titan appears unattractive and more like Saturn than the rocky world it really is. This pearl of our star system has long attracted the attention of astronomers. The huge distance from the Sun, combined with a diffuse, foggy atmosphere, means that a person on Titan would have a hard time – solar radiation practically does not heat the moon, which is why chemical reactions on it proceed much more slowly than on Earth.

For scientists, Titan is like a journey into our home planet’s past, which can provide insight into Earth’s primitive atmosphere. This is because the moon of Saturn is literally flooded with hydrocarbons, which form the building blocks of amino acids and proteins necessary for life.

It is also important that Titan and Earth are the only bodies in the solar system whose atmosphere consists mainly of nitrogen. At the same time, titanium has clouds, rivers and oceans, which instead of water consist of ethane (C2H6) and methane (CH4).

Since the moon’s surface is much colder than the coldest spots on Earth’s surface, methane and ethane evaporate from lakes and rivers into the atmosphere, where they condense into liquid and fall back out as rain, creating rivers that empty into the lakes of this strange world. And although the Voyager spacecraft were unable to peer through the thick atmosphere of this moon, they showed that Titan is one of the most interesting places in the solar system, and the source of hazy methane clouds is still a mystery.

The atmosphere on Titan and its climate almost completely repeat those of Earth. As astronomers have found, methane showers and storms shape the surface of Titan in the same way that water on Earth shapes a rocky surface. Moreover, there are seasons on this moon – each season lasts about 7.5 Earth years, and Saturn makes a complete revolution around the Sun once every three decades.

Clouds in Titan’s atmosphere

After analyzing tens of thousands of images of the surface of Titan taken by the Cassini spacecraft, the researchers suggested that the clouds could form from underground reservoirs of methane – the so-called “ice volcanoes”. However, after studying half of the surface of the satellite, scientists came to the conclusion that there is no volcanic activity on Titan: “Each time we make discoveries on Titan, it becomes more and more mysterious,” astronomers say.

Recall that the NASA Cassini mission studied Saturn for 13 years, making a total of 127 flybys of Titan at various distances and “examining” the surface using an infrared camera. The mission culminated in the descent of the European Space Agency’s Huygens probe through Titan’s atmosphere, landing on its surface on January 14, 2005.

The data that Huygens sent to Earth showed that under the surface of Titan there is an ocean of salty liquid water, which means that conditions are favorable for microbial life, the official of the space agency says.

Since Titan’s atmosphere is a kind of laboratory for studying organic chemistry, astronomers speculate that it may contain “biologically interesting” compounds. But despite the long history of studying this cold world, there is still little knowledge about the processes that govern Titan’s atmosphere. This is because it is permeated with a dense photochemical haze that scatters light and only the latest James Webb space telescope could look inside.

New pictures of Titan

Webb’s infrared “vision” is the best way to study the atmosphere of Titan, its weather conditions and composition. A few months after the launch of the observatory, Webb began full-time work, providing images not only of the most distant objects in the observable universe, but also of our solar system. So, having received the first pictures of Titan, scientists examined large clouds on each side of Saturn’s moon.

These images, among other things, mark an exciting moment in the study of the weather on other planets, providing useful information for NASA’s planned Dragonfly mission, whose main task is to search for life on Titan. The findings are intended to help scientists map the chemical compounds in Titan’s lower atmosphere, including the bright spot above the moon’s south pole.

According to a recent statement from the space agency, Webb will turn his “eye” on Titan in May 2023 using the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), an infrared-band instrument to study complex gas molecules in the atmosphere. With its help, scientists will come closer to understanding the chemical composition of the foggy atmosphere. Observations of Titan are especially important during the lull between exploration missions, and Webb’s data allows Saturn’s moon to be studied from 20 different vantage points.

And while there is no word yet on whether or not there is life on Titan, in the future we will learn a lot about this icy moon thanks to the planned launch of Dragonfly, which should take place before the end of the decade. After the new robotic vehicle reaches its destination and descends to the surface of the moon, it will begin to study both the surface and atmosphere of Titan in detail in search of life beyond Earth. This fascinating journey will take at least seven years, but we are sure that the wait will be worth it.