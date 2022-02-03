Selenium “restores” the brain by activating neurogenesis

Today we know that nerve cells regenerate. Neurogenesis – the process of the formation of new neurons – is promoted by physical activity, but only now scientists have figured out the mechanism of their action. As it turned out, selenium plays an important role in it – a trace element vital for the functioning of the human body, which is contained in a number of available foods.

The phrase “nerve cells do not recover” has practically become a catchphrase. However, not so long ago it became clear that new neurons can form even in an adult. Neurogenesis takes place in the hippocampus, a part of the limbic system of the brain responsible for learning and memory. By old age, this process is slowed down – it is with this that the age-related decline in cognitive processes is associated.

When the effect of increased neurogenesis under the influence of physical activity was discovered, scientists began to find out which compounds released into the blood during muscle activity could be responsible.

Previously, an international research team experimentally established that such a molecular factor could be selenoprotein P (SEPP1), an extracellular protein that includes amino acid residues containing the trace element selenium. It turned out that in the blood of actively moving laboratory mice, the level of SEPP1 was more than twice as high as in the control. Later, scientists confirmed their findings in experiments on mice with a “turned off” sepp1 gene encoding this protein: in such genetically engineered individuals, running did not stimulate the formation of neurons.

Now scientists have studied the effect of selenium itself on neurogenesis. After all, this microelement, as you know, is important for maintaining normal brain function, and its deficiency is associated with the development of such age-related neurodegenerative pathologies as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases .

In cell cultures of neurons in the hippocampus of two-month-old mice treated with selenium, the researchers found an increase in the number and size of neurospheres – accumulations of neuronal stem cells, which is an indicator of an increase in the intensity of neurogenesis.

At the next stage, laboratory mice became the object of experiments, which were injected with selenium compounds directly into the hippocampus for a week. The result is the growth of proliferating (multiplying) precursors of neurons in the dentate gyrus of the hippocampus. As it turned out later, this effect is realized in the body due to the activation of resting stem cells.

Subsequently, the effect of selenium on neurogenesis was tested in two more series of experiments. In the first of these, selenium was added to the food of “elderly” 17-month-old mice for a month, after which their cognitive abilities were tested using behavioral tests. And it turned out that the experimental mice were tested significantly better than the control ones. It appears that selenium supplementation reversed the age-related cognitive decline that occurs not only in humans but also in rodents.

The object of another series of experiments were mice with a model ischemic “stroke” in the hippocampus, caused by a vasoconstrictor drug. After such brain damage, the results of behavioral testing of control animals became noticeably worse. But on the other hand, those mice that received selenium before or immediately after the “stroke” quickly restored their memory and learning abilities.

The results of this great work open up new possibilities for influencing mental abilities. The average person who eats a balanced diet usually gets enough selenium. At the same time, selenium is found in many foods, and its amount in the diet can be easily increased in case of deficiency of this element.

By the way, in addition to a positive effect on the “brains”, selenium is necessary for the normal functioning of the immune and endocrine systems, it is widely used for the prevention of cancer, etc. But it’s also not worth getting carried away, primarily with food supplements with selenium. This trace element is necessary for a person in relatively small quantities – no more than 300 mcg per day, in reality, the physiological need for it is 3-4 times less. Taking unreasonably high doses can cause poisoning with a number of serious consequences, including the development of type 2 diabetes mellitus.