Shoot a gun at the genes: what’s wrong with “ethnic” weapons

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that Ukrainian laboratories could be engaged in “the creation of bioagents capable of selectively infecting various ethnic groups, in particular the Slavs.” Apparently, this refers to a genetic weapon – one that will accurately distinguish a Slav from a non-Slav and will not harm “their own”. Genetic technologies do not stand still, but no one has yet seen such a weapon. We regularly write about modern biotechnologies and everything we know about them confirms that the creation of a “genetic gun” is, firstly, a senseless enterprise, and secondly, impossible.

“Normal” biological weapons should act on all people in approximately the same way. Bacteria or viruses are illegible and infect everyone, regardless of the shape of the eyes or pigmentation of the skin. In order for a weapon to strike representatives of one ethnic group and spare all the others (which even not every anthropologist can easily distinguish, not to mention the townsfolk), its aiming must work at the level of genes.

But the genes still need to be reached. First, the “ethnic weapon” needs to get inside the body, then inside the cells of this body, find the genome there, look for the target nucleotide sequence on it, and if it is found, “shoot” – that is, somehow harm the person.

In recent years, scientists have indeed developed technologies that allow them to selectively recognize and target specific regions of the human genome – to treat people for sickle cell anemia, blindness, amyloidosis, or HIV (this is called gene therapy). And since the spring of 2020, we have been closely watching how biologists hastily created a system for delivering coronavirus genes into the cells of billions of people – that is, vaccines. All of them had a hard time. And many problems – common to geneticists, doctors, and hypothetical developers of “ethnic weapons” – as practice shows, have not yet been resolved.

How to get inside the body?

All gene therapy drugs that we have ever written about are injected into the body: sometimes directly into the problematic organ, for example, into the eye, sometimes intravenously. No one has yet come up with other delivery options, because such molecular structures are quite large. These are at least two strands of RNA or RNA and protein (if we are talking about the popular CRISPR / Cas system) – and they cannot enter the body through the mucous barrier in the intestines or nose.

Even most coronavirus vaccines – both vector and mRNA – are administered only intramuscularly, although they need to deliver only one fragment of DNA and RNA into the cell. Some companies, however, are developing nasal forms of drugs, in the form of a spray. But a vaccine delivered this way will not enter the bloodstream. It will work only at the level of the nasal mucosa, and all its effects will already be the result of the work of local immunity (this is our text “Introduce orally” ). Therefore, nasal genetic weapons will only be able to hit some of the cells in the nose of the victims. To harm a person seriously, you need to deliver it immediately to the blood.

American scientists from the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies in their 2021 report on the prospects for biological weapons suggested that such a delivery system could be insects, like the same mosquitoes that successfully cope with the transfer of various infections. But in this case, you will have to figure out how to make sure that the molecular structure survives in the mosquito’s body: it does not fall apart and is not washed out of the salivary glands.

In general, there are problems with the delivery of genetic weapons. In whatever form it is released, the likelihood that it will enter the body of the victim is quite small.

How to get inside the cell?

Not everything that floats in the blood automatically enters the cells. Therefore, the developers of gene therapy have long been struggling with how to teach cells to “swallow” the drug. So far, they are doing the opposite: they are forcing the drug to invade the cell. Dressed in a shell from a real virus, which helps the drug to infect the cell.

The same is true, for example, of adenovirus vaccines like Sputnik V. Lipid envelopes, which are used in mRNA vaccines and some gene therapies.

But the shell increases the size of the acting particle. Now it is even more difficult for her to pass through the mucous membranes, and indeed through any barriers in the body – and these separate the blood from many organs, for example, from the sense organs, lungs, or gonads. Therefore, the drug can only reach organs that are well supplied with blood with relative ease (perhaps why many gene therapy pilot projects target red bone marrow or the liver). And the neurons of the brain, for example, cannot be reached at all in this way.

So the creators of potential weapons will have to come up with a specific organ that will become a target and even one that is easy to hit. Otherwise, the weapon will “spread” through the body – and lose effectiveness.

How to recognize an ethnic group?

Let us assume that the hypothetical weapon nevertheless broke through into some cells and climbed into their nuclei. Then he – unlike the medicine that doctors think for – needs to “decide” whether to act or not. And for this, you need to identify your target – some part of the genome, which is found only in those who are aimed at by the creators of weapons.

Since the early 2000s, articles have come out every now and then predicting that these kinds of patches – by which one group of people can be unambiguously distinguished from another – will be discovered, and genetic weapons will become possible. This began after the human genome was finally read in 2001. Moreover, projects have been launched to study the diversity of these genomes: scientists undertook to sequence the DNA of thousands of individual people in order to find out in what positions their genomes differ and whether they can somehow be classified.

These projects resulted in a rethinking of what race is. If earlier anthropologists focused on the external signs of people to describe them, now they began to operate with single nucleotide polymorphisms (that is, point substitutions) and other small differences in the genome. And it turned out that from a genetic point of view, a race is not a set of genes that people of other races do not have. It is a set of point variations in the genetic text that occur at a certain frequency. That is, relatively speaking, an increased probability of finding options A, B, and C and a reduced one for D, E, and F.

Therefore, it is difficult to determine which race a particular person belongs to simply by reading his genome. To do this, you need to check which nucleotides are located at several hundred points in its genome. And even after that, there is a chance that he will turn out to be something in between the two races – for example, due to the fact that his ancestors repeatedly moved from place to place and intermarried with the locals. And the differences between individual nationalities, especially neighboring ones, will be even more difficult to detect in this way.

In any case, in order to aim a weapon at people of a particular race (not to mention an ethnic group), you need to set the genetic recognition system on several tens, if not hundreds of points at once. This means delivering hundreds of RNA molecules into the cell at the same time (so many will not fit into either a lipid particle or a viral vector). And even if they succeed, they almost certainly won’t work in all places at the same time.

This means that unnecessary sacrifices are inevitable – false positive “shots”. Misfires are also inevitable – in most cases, the weapon will target only a part of the regions in the genome, and the effect will be weaker than the one that the creators expected.

How to harm?

There are also problems with what can be a “shot” – it is not very clear what effect can be achieved with such a weapon after it has recognized its target.

Modern DNA recognition systems cannot “turn on” a virus or set a bacterium on a cell. They can only make a point of change in the very place in the genome that they have recognized. Here, for example, is what CRISPR/Cas “molecular scissors” are capable of, depending on which Cas protein the system uses: change one nucleotide for another, or attach an epigenetic mark (that is, turn the gene on or off), or cut DNA in one place, or cut out of it a large section.

Another option is to make changes in the work of the cell at the RNA level. That is, the genes themselves remain intact, but their products do not work (this can also be achieved using the same CRISPR / Cas system or RNA interference ), and the corresponding protein does not appear in the cell.

Here, perhaps, the creators of weapons will have an easier time than the developers of drugs. Breaking is always easier than building. Actually, this is exactly why now they are mainly testing methods of gene therapy that disable a malfunctioning gene.

But you need to keep in mind that cells, as a rule, resist. DNA repair systems look for and repair breaks, the second copy of the gene takes over from the first, and if the damage is too severe, the cell triggers apoptosis. CRISPR/Cas is never 100 percent efficient. This means that the effectiveness of genetic weapons in cells will be below. And the maximum that it will be capable of is to make many small cuts in the DNA and push the cell to suicide. And this will not necessarily affect the life of the whole organism – especially if the concentration of weapons in the blood is low and it is dispersed throughout various organs and tissues.

Are there any other ideas?

Does this mean that “ethnic” weapons are impossible? Perhaps yes. Too many barriers separate us at the current stage of the development of science even from genetic weapons of mass destruction – that is, one that would attack the human genome without considering race, ethnicity, and sexual orientation. But even if such a thing can be invented, it is impossible to imagine a system that would recognize and cut simultaneously hundreds of targets in the genome precisely and without misfires.

One can only fantasize about what a detour road might look like – a situation in which the victim population is artificially created. In their report, American scientists tried to imagine such a two-stage construction: first, a genetic weapon is indiscriminately directed at a certain group of people (that is, victims are chosen on a territorial basis, not ethnicity), which makes a single edit to their genome – for example, turns off their cells some gene that is important for resistance to a particular infection. And at the second stage, people are already affected by “ordinary” biological weapons, for example, they are infected with a virus or a bacterium.

This path, of course, circumvents the problem of racial identification at the genome level. But it creates new problems: you need to find a disease that normally passes easily, but becomes dangerous or fatal in the absence of a particular gene. We do not seem to have good examples of such a disease. You can only turn off one of the genes responsible for the functioning of the immune system and thereby cause immunodeficiency. But for this, you need to get into the vast majority of cells in which this gene works. And even if the problems with delivery into the body, distribution throughout the body, recognition, and editing of genes can be solved, then it will be necessary not to miss the spread of the second component of the plan, bacteria or virus – which makes the likelihood of success even less.