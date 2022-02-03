April 16, 2022 1:25 am
Facebook Twitter Youtube

Smart presented an electric crossover with fast charging and a power reserve of 440 km

Smart presented an electric crossover with fast charging and a power reserve of 440 km

German automaker Smart, a sub-brand of Daimler AG, has unveiled its first electric SUV, Model #1. The new electric car was developed in collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and Geely Automobile, received several configurations, and will go on sale in Europe and China. On a single charge, Smart #1 is capable of driving up to 440 kilometers, and it takes less than 30 minutes to replenish the battery from 10% to 80%. Serial production will begin in the second half of this year.

According to New Atlas, Smart representatives first started talking about the production of all-electric crossovers back in September last year. Then the company presented concept # 1 – with a futuristic design, a lot of electronic components, and an AI voice assistant. Six months later, Smart engineers revised their approach to designing electric vehicles – the design and construction became noticeably simpler, and the model itself lost several advanced features.

The serial version of Smart #1 comes with a 200 kW electric motor. The latter develops a torque of 343 Nm and provides the electric car with acceleration up to 180 km/h. At the same time, the battery platform, built on the basis of a nickel-cobalt-manganese composition, with a capacity of 66 kWh allows Smart #1 to travel from 420 to 440 kilometers on a single charge. When the model is connected to a 150 kW charging station, the batteries are charged up to 80% in less than half an hour.

The interior of the electric car has a “floating” control panel that separates the driver and passenger. This panel extends into the dashboard to view machine status information and incorporates a 9.2-inch touchscreen display for entertainment control, as well as an optional head-up screen. Smart engineers have equipped the #1 Beats Audio system with 13 speaker pods and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

As for the traffic control systems themselves, Smart #1 supports adaptive cruise control, active lane-keeping, and driver assistance in the parking process. In addition, the crossover received “intelligent connection technology”. Using this service, the company said, the electric car forms an adaptive ecosystem that protects the car itself and data about its owner. The “digital key” function is built on this system, with the help of which the owner of Smart #1 can refuse the usual key fob to unlock the car and use the mobile application.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

CERN accelerator

CERN accelerate electrons using proton wave

The achievement, published today in Nature, paves the way for an entirely new range of particle physics experiments at higher energies and lower cost. “We have accelerated particles to greater energies and over shorter distances than is possible with current technology, which could result in accelerators of much reduced length and therefore cost,” explained Professor Matthew Wing (UCL Physics & Astronomy), Principle Investigator of AWAKE-UK and the

September 2, 2018
Cybersecurity for 5G network

The European Commission recommends high level cybersecurity for 5G networks

The European Commission has recommended ensuring a high level of cybersecurity for 5G networks across the European Union, through operational measures. 5G networks Fifth generation (5G) networks will arguably form the backbone of our future societies and economies. 5G networks connect objects and systems in critical sectors such as: Energy; Transport; Banking; Health; and Industry, in industrial control systems which carry sensitive information and support safety systems. Democratic processes also are

March 28, 2019
Scientists Explain How Prostate Cancer Metastasizes

Scientists Explain How Prostate Cancer Metastasizes

The work of Austrian scientists reveals the mechanism that causes the tumor to form metastases. Their discovery will help diagnose the aggressiveness of prostate tumors in time, as well as improve the treatment of this and other types of cancer. Researchers at the Medical University of Vienna have discovered an important role for the KMT2C protein in the development of prostate tumors. KMT2C functions as a regulator

April 5, 2022
Russian Military operation in Ukraine. Online

Russian Military operation in Ukraine. Online

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine. All the most important about the situation in Ukraine and sanctions. 20:51 (Moscow time) Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the creation of military administrations on the basis of regional administrations after the introduction of martial law 20:20 (Moscow time) Russian Defense Ministry: as a result of Russian strikes, 83

February 24, 2022
Created a sensory receptor for robots

Created a sensory receptor for robots: they can feel pain

Korean specialists have developed a new class of artificial receptors based on a diffusion memristor that mimics the adaptive operation of human sensory receptors for use in biomimetic sensory systems and humanoid robots. The Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) released a report on Feb. 13 that its research team, led by Dr. Kang Chong-Yun and Dr. Yoon Chong-Ho, has demonstrated a new electronic receptor that

February 15, 2022
Why Mars became a dead planet

Japanese scientists have figured out why Mars became a dead planet

Mars has not always been an arid and cold planet. Once it was a warm world, covered with rivers and lakes with liquid water, but then its magnetic field disappeared, and without it, the sun’s rays deprived the planet of the atmosphere. How exactly this happened, Japanese planetary scientists tried to figure it out. The Earth’s core creates a magneto effect that generates magnetic fields. The heat of

February 15, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 POPULAR NEWS
 POPULAR ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022