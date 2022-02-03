Smart presented an electric crossover with fast charging and a power reserve of 440 km

German automaker Smart, a sub-brand of Daimler AG, has unveiled its first electric SUV, Model #1. The new electric car was developed in collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and Geely Automobile, received several configurations, and will go on sale in Europe and China. On a single charge, Smart #1 is capable of driving up to 440 kilometers, and it takes less than 30 minutes to replenish the battery from 10% to 80%. Serial production will begin in the second half of this year.

According to New Atlas, Smart representatives first started talking about the production of all-electric crossovers back in September last year. Then the company presented concept # 1 – with a futuristic design, a lot of electronic components, and an AI voice assistant. Six months later, Smart engineers revised their approach to designing electric vehicles – the design and construction became noticeably simpler, and the model itself lost several advanced features.

The serial version of Smart #1 comes with a 200 kW electric motor. The latter develops a torque of 343 Nm and provides the electric car with acceleration up to 180 km/h. At the same time, the battery platform, built on the basis of a nickel-cobalt-manganese composition, with a capacity of 66 kWh allows Smart #1 to travel from 420 to 440 kilometers on a single charge. When the model is connected to a 150 kW charging station, the batteries are charged up to 80% in less than half an hour.

The interior of the electric car has a “floating” control panel that separates the driver and passenger. This panel extends into the dashboard to view machine status information and incorporates a 9.2-inch touchscreen display for entertainment control, as well as an optional head-up screen. Smart engineers have equipped the #1 Beats Audio system with 13 speaker pods and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

As for the traffic control systems themselves, Smart #1 supports adaptive cruise control, active lane-keeping, and driver assistance in the parking process. In addition, the crossover received “intelligent connection technology”. Using this service, the company said, the electric car forms an adaptive ecosystem that protects the car itself and data about its owner. The “digital key” function is built on this system, with the help of which the owner of Smart #1 can refuse the usual key fob to unlock the car and use the mobile application.