SpaceX has a new record – the same rocket successfully launched for the 12th time

The company’s workhorse, the Falcon 9 rocket, has launched 53 Starlink satellites with a total mass of more than 16 tons into orbit. Never before has a Falcon 9 taken off with such a load. In addition, for the B1051 carrier, this was the twelfth flight in the last three years. This first stage was launched for the first time as part of the Demo-1 test mission when the company tested the possibility of manned flights to the ISS.

The Falcon 9 took off from the Cape Canaveral spaceport at 12:42 p.m. local time. This was SpaceX’s first “spring” launch along a northeast trajectory. The previous few flights were carried out along a southwestern trajectory, where conditions for landing a carrier during the winter months are more favorable, Space News reports.

According to the chief executive of the company, Elon Musk, Falcon 9 lifted the heaviest load – 16.25 tons. There were 53 Starlink satellites on board, which means each weighs 306 kg. The previous generation of SpaceX Internet satellites was lighter – 260 kg.

Counting this mission, SpaceX has already launched 2,335 satellites into orbit, of which 2,112 are operational, 1,575 are in their orbits, and almost 450 are on their way to their destinations.

A few hours after the eleventh launch of Falcon 9 in 2022, it became known that NASA and Axiom Space postponed the next flight of the Crew Dragon ship to the ISS with four astronauts on board for several days. The flight was scheduled for March 30th. The new date is April 3rd. The company said the four-day delay would “allow the crew to complete final mission preparations.”

The dates of the flight of four NASA and ESA astronauts to the ISS have changed: instead of April 15, they will fly on the 19th.

SpaceX’s last record – eleven launches of the same Falcon 9 launch vehicle – was set as recently as February of this year. In addition, her safe landing on the offshore platform was the 100th successful landing for this carrier model.