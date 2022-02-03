March 30, 2022 5:47 pm
SpaceX stops production of capsules for flights to the ISS

Elon Musk’s company will not release a new passenger Crew Dragon, which astronauts and tourists fly. The freed-up resources will be directed to SpaceX’s main project, the next-generation Starship spacecraft. As conceived by the management, it should replace both the Crew Dragon and the Falcon 9 rocket.

“We are finishing our last [capsule] but will continue to make parts as we upgrade,” SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell told Reuters, confirming plans to discontinue the Crew Dragon. The company will maintain production capacity to make new capsules if the need arises again in the future, but right now the focus for the company is “fleet management.”

Musk’s business model is based on reusable spacecraft, so it’s not surprising that the company sooner or later planned to stop producing new vehicles. But no timeline has been announced, but rather a strategy to use the existing fleet for the full range of missions.

The main goal of the company is to make spaceships more like airplanes in the sense that after landing they would simply need to be refueled and they would be ready for a new start without repair. Starship is designed this way, and if all goes according to plan, it could replace both Dragon and Falcon 9.

Crew Dragon has flown with passengers five times since 2020 when the first pair of American astronauts flew to the ISS. After each flight, the capsule went through restoration, and the more often it flew, the more it had to be corrected, said former NASA astronaut Garrett Reisman, a SpaceX consultant on manned flights. The same is true of the company’s workhorse, the Falcon 9 rocket.

At least four more missions are planned for Crew Dragon, with the next one scheduled for April. Four entrepreneurs will go to the ISS to conduct scientific research.

For the third time, the regulator has delayed SpaceX issuing permission to launch a Starship spacecraft from a test site in Texas. The start of the trials has been postponed for another month. If the delay continues, SpaceX will have to move from Texas to Florida.

