“SSS” transferred to a special mode of combat duty. Explaining what it means

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to transfer the deterrent forces of the Russian army to a special mode of combat duty, according to the TASS agency. “The top officials of the leading NATO countries allow aggressive statements against our country, therefore I order the Minister of Defense and the Chief of the General Staff [of the Russian Armed Forces] to transfer the deterrence forces of the Russian army to a special mode of combat duty,” the president announced. Recall that this decision was made during a military special operation on the territory of Ukraine to protect the Donbas — Vladimir Putin announced this decision on February 24.

However, in the armed forces of the Russian Federation, there is no such thing as “deterrence forces” (except in a tactical sense and in a certain situation). What did President Putin mean in his instructions, expressed in the presence of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) Valery Gerasimov?

In some countries on Earth, there are Strategic Deterrence Forces or the so-called SDS. This is a complex of strategic forces and means (nuclear and conventional) designed to prevent and repulse an enemy aerospace attack, launch retaliatory nuclear and missile strikes, and control outer space. In the Russian Federation, SSS is understood as the generalized name of the component of the Armed Forces – the combination of SDS (strategic defensive forces) and SOF (strategic offensive forces). Designed to deter potential adversaries from nuclear and conventional wars, as well as for use in wartime to stop aggression against the Russian Federation and its allies.

Also in Russia, they are called “Strategic nuclear forces of the Russian Federation” (SNF). And they are often called the “nuclear triad” (strategic aviation, intercontinental ballistic missiles, nuclear submarine missile carriers). As of 2018 (the situation is unlikely to have changed much since then), Russia’s strategic nuclear forces have 517 deployed strategic nuclear weapons carriers and 258 non-deployed ones. Most likely, by “forces of deterrence” President Putin meant precisely the “nuclear triad”.

As for the “special mode of combat duty” that the president spoke about, such a term does not exist. Deployed carriers, in any case, are on alert and it is never more combat or less. There are degrees of readiness, and they are different. For example, in aviation, there are three levels of readiness on combat duty: third, second, and first. In the third readiness, the pair of pilots or crews on duty sleeps in beds in the building of the pair on duty, no further than 100 meters from the parking lot of their aircraft, fully fueled and armed. Second: run to the plane, take a seat in the cockpit with the engines running and gassed (by the technicians), ready to start taxiing. Readiness number one: on the runway, ready for immediate ignition of afterburner and takeoff. There are also degrees of readiness in the Strategic Missile Forces. Apparently, with this turn, the president wanted to emphasize the seriousness of the situation, but at the same time not to give completely unambiguous instructions on the degree of readiness.