Starlink speed in 15 countries has reached the indicators of terrestrial providers

Elon Musk’s satellite Internet service is already able to compete with traditional providers. According to a report by Ookla, provider of the largest network quality measurement platform Speedtest, Starlink’s average speed in 15 key markets rose to over 104 Mbps in the fourth quarter of 2021. Thus, the service from SpaceX became the fastest solution in the field of satellite communications, and also bypassed broadband Internet access in Belgium, Australia, Mexico, several other countries, and several regions of the United States.

As new satellites are launched, connected to a common constellation in low Earth orbit, and terminals are deployed in new countries, Starlink is increasing its average Internet connection speed. According to Speedtest, connection speeds to Stalink increased from 87.25 Mbps recorded in the third quarter of 2021 to 104.97 Mbps in the fourth quarter. Analysts noted that crossing the 100 Mbps mark is an important milestone that brings SpaceX closer to the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), a US fund focused on rural digitalization in the United States.

In terms of satellite communications, Starlink has only two international competitors – Viasat and HughesNet. These providers lagged far behind SpaceX in every way: deployment speed, coverage area, and connection speed. Viasat averages 21.8 Mbps and HughesNet averages 20.9 Mbps, which is almost five times slower than Starlink. For comparison, on average, terrestrial providers in the US now provide consumers with a network of 131.3 Mbps.

Another important factor in Stalink’s success was the level of latency, analysts said. At the end of 2021, SpaceX was the only satellite internet provider with average latency close to broadband. The current response speed of Starlink is at the level of 14ms and 40ms. At the same time, analogs from SES, Viasat, and HughesNet now give a delay of 13 ms, 627 ms, and 725 ms, respectively.

As far as geographic factors are concerned, Starlink still cannot provide uniform speed in this area. On the East Coast of the United States, satellite Internet works best – about 191.08 Mbps for the city of Miami, Florida. At the same time, in the western part of the country, for example, in Oregon, Columbia, the connection quality drops to a record low of 64.95 Mbps.

In terms of global deployment, Belgium, Mexico, and Australia excelled. In these countries, Starlink operates at speeds of 155.15 Mbps, 141.94 Mbps, and 141.5 Mbps respectively – better than most of the local providers that operate on the ground. Strong performance has also been recorded in France, Germany, Canada, Italy, Ireland, and several other EU countries, where Starlink either outperforms terrestrial internet providers or performs at a comparable level.