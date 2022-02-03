Starship courier robots have already delivered over 3 million orders

California-based Estonian startup Starship Technologies has raised $42 million to expand its operations. The company specializes in the development of robots for the delivery of products from shops, restaurants, and cafes. Starship machines are completely unmanned – they are controlled using algorithms, cameras, and built-in sensors. Now the startup controls a fleet of 1,700 robots and delivers about 10,000 orders every day.

Starship’s flagship product is miniature robots on six wheels with a built-in order box. The robots are equipped with ultrasonic sensors, distance sensors, and an array of nine cameras that provide a 360-degree view. The startup software connected to the cloud platform processes the incoming data and plots the route. The maximum speed of movement of robots is 16 km / h, the cruising range at this speed is six kilometers. The carrying capacity of one machine is limited to nine kilograms.

As noted by TechCrunch, Starship technologies correspond to the fourth level of autonomy. This means that courier robots are practically independent of humans – they are ready for difficult situations and are able to adapt to unpredictable circumstances. At the same time, Starship provided a remote control system – if the autopilot fails, the remote operator will take control and manually deliver the order to the client, or return the robot to the base.

To date, Starship has completed over 3 million orders. The list of startup partners includes grocers such as Co-op, Tesco, and Budgens in the UK and Save Mart in California, small cafes, as well as the campuses of leading American colleges. Thanks to an efficient deployment approach, robots are cheaper to run than human couriers, according to the startup.

As part of its Series B, the startup has raised $42 million from multiple investors led by venture capital firm NordicNinja. This money increases the total amount of funds raised by Starship over the past month to $100 million – in February, the European Investment Bank supported the startup’s activities by $57 million. The developer will use the funds raised for expansion, Starship’s goal is to launch more robots in European and American cities and impose competition on traditional services delivery.