Starship orbital flight will not take place before May

Last time, the US Federal Aviation Administration promised to issue an environmental review report – without which it is impossible to start full tests of the Starship spacecraft – no later than March 25. The new deadline is April 29th. If the delay continues, SpaceX will have to move from Texas to Florida.

This is the third postponement of the completion of the Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) on the Starship / Super Heavy launch system that SpaceX is waiting for. Initially, it was about the end of December last year, but due to a large number of comments, the dates were shifted to March. The document should give the go-ahead for regular flights of a new generation spacecraft from a site in Boca Chica, Texas.

The PEA’s main item awaiting peer review is its opinion on the potential harm that rocket launches could have on endangered animal species, Space News reports.

However, delays with the issuance of permission will not necessarily affect the Starship test schedule. Environmental impact assessment is required only for orbital flights for which the ship is not yet technically ready. Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX, said on February 10 that the company still needs a couple of months to prepare for the first launch to orbit. In addition, in early March, the company, according to Musk, was forced to refocus some of its resources on the cyber defense of Starlink satellites, and this will lead to new delays with Starship and the second version of the Starlink network.

If the company does not receive a license to launch Starship from the site in Boca Chica, SpaceX will begin to conduct tests from the cosmodrome. Kennedy in Florida. This would be the worst-case scenario for the company and would require six to eight months to relocate and set up a new launchpad.

Last fall, Musk, speaking at a meeting of the Space Research Council, promised that, despite the lack of permission from the regulator, Starship will make at least 12 launches in 2022. And in 2025, SpaceX could start selling Starship flights at prices per kilogram of payload lower than what the Falcon 9 is offering today.