Startup Gama creates a spacecraft on solar sails

Aerospace company Gama, based in Paris, intends to make travel between stars easier with a photon-capturing sail. A startup is developing a ship with “solar sails” that use light as an energy source. The Gama startup recently raised a $2.2 million round of funding and agreed with SpaceX to launch a demonstration prototype. The first full-scale tests of technologies in space are scheduled for October this year.

As TechCrunch points out, the solar sail system is not a unique technology. The concept was first mentioned by astronomer Johannes Kepler in a letter to Galileo Galilei in 1608. Then, in 2010, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) put the theory into practice: the agency deployed the IKAROS solar yacht, which relied on the same physical principle. In the same year, NASA launched a similar project – NanoSail-D – and in 2019 the Planetary Society introduced LightSail 2. The Gama startup, in turn, plans to stand out from the competition due to two indicators.

“Firstly, the Gama team is aiming to make a ship that can move and turn very quickly, as well as launch solar sails in record time. Second, we deploy the sail by gently rotating the satellite and using the resulting centrifugal force. This allows us to reduce the weight of the structure and use much larger areas over time, ”said Andrew Nutter, co-founder of the startup.

As for Gama’s technology, its solar sail is a large reflective surface made from BoPET, a biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate. This material is used to collect the pressure generated by photons. Even though photons themselves have no mass, they travel at the speed of light, so they can be used as a source of kinetic energy. Like the wind in ordinary sails. Theoretically, a solar sail is capable of accelerating a spacecraft up to 20% of the speed of light, although this will take a long time.

The startup’s first 73.3 square meters solar sail will be deployed from the 6U CubeSat satellite at an altitude of 550 km. For testing, Gama agreed to launch a prototype ship with SpaceX. The latter included the removal of this cargo in the launch schedule for this fall.

The investment round for Gama was led by BPIFrance, joined by the French Space Agency, CNES (Centre National d’Études Spatiales), and entrepreneurs and space investors including Nicolas Pinto, Marie Auttier, Romain Afflelou, Possible Ventures, and Kima Ventures.