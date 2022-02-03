April 11, 2022 8:56 am
Startup Jack Dorsey showed a hardware wallet for storing cryptocurrency

Startup Jack Dorsey showed a hardware wallet for storing cryptocurrency

The California-based Block has unveiled a prototype of its first device — a hardware wallet for storing digital assets. The new gadget comes in the form of a flat stone with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a USB Type-C port. According to Jesse Dorogusker, Head of Block Hardware, the crypto wallet will help investors “safely own and manage bitcoin.”

Startup Block, founded by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, says it is developing a crypto wallet that is easy to use and suitable for everyone. The startup platform consists of a combination of a hardware device and a mobile app. For asset management, Block offers to use a secure service that supports two-factor authentication and cryptographic protection. Within the application, the user can search, buy and sell their assets.

The wallet from Block is positioned as a “self-service element”. When the user has completed all the necessary transactions, the startup offers him to upload all digital assets to a hardware device. This gadget is tamper-resistant, comes with a fingerprint scanner, and supports a multi-stage cryptocurrency recovery mechanism in case the smartphone is lost.

The developer protects its users with the help of “three keys”. The first key is the software mechanisms built into the mobile application, which is additionally closed from intruders using biometrics, a digital password, and code words. The second key is the hardware wallet itself, which comes with a scanner and another PIN. And the third key is the server key, which only Block has access to. The company noted that Block has data about the key itself, but not about the digital assets of its customers.

In fact, they told Block, that a hardware device is only part of the wallet. The other “half” is a mobile application. In the case of small transactions, the user can only use the mobile application. But when it comes to large amounts, both the mobile application and the hardware device work together in physical proximity – through the NFC module. Thus, Block guarantees protection for transactions with high rates. At the moment, Block has not disclosed when the device will go on sale.

In January of this year, Block also announced the development of an open platform for bitcoin mining. The startup’s engineers promise to simplify the mining of cryptocurrency and promote its decentralization. Like a crypto wallet, it will be a hardware system – an integrated circuit that optimizes the power consumption and computing power of the computer during the mining process.

