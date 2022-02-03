Startup launches lithium-ion batteries with an energy density of 450 Wh/kg

California-based Amprius has shipped the first batch of the most energy-dense lithium batteries on the market to customers. Silicon anode cells contain 73% more energy per unit weight and take up 37% less space than the best lithium-ion batteries that Tesla uses.

Tesla Model 3 batteries serve as industry benchmarks with energy densities of around 260Wh/kg and 730Wh/L, according to Enpower. The new Amprius elements are a significant step forward both in terms of specific energy and energy density: 450 Wh / kg and 1150 Wh / l. The company has already shipped an unknown number of batteries to the “industry leader.” They will be used to power the satellites.

According to Amprius, the battery’s impressive performance is due to the introduction of silicon nanowire anode technology. During the charging of a lithium-ion battery, electrons from each lithium atom in the cathode move towards the anode through the external wiring because they cannot pass through the electrolyte or separator between the anode and cathode. Their negative charge pushes positively charged lithium ions through the electrolyte and separator. As a result, they fall into the graphite lattice of the anode.

Amprius replaced the graphite lattice with silicon nanowires, says New Atlas. Silicon is able to hold ten times more lithium than graphite, but is more brittle, which significantly reduces the life of the cell. But if silicon takes the form of a forest of nanothreads of different lengths, the material becomes reliable and resistant to deformation to such an extent that it becomes competitive.

The silicon nanowires are located directly on the anode substrate, so the conductivity is high. And cycle life is “excellent” and “continues to improve,” the company says, although it doesn’t give exact numbers. Since the only change to the battery is the anode, the rest of the components can be made using existing technologies and raw materials.

Amprius is currently selecting a site to build a factory to mass-produce its breakthrough batteries.

At the beginning of the month, another California startup, QuantumScape, presented data on the latest tests of a new generation of batteries. During testing, the solid-state batteries went through 400 consecutive fast-charge cycles, retaining more than 80% of their original capacity. At the same time, the batteries themselves were charged from 10% to 80% in just 15 minutes.