Startup Nikola began serial production of Tre electric trucks

The Arizona company launched production of an electric version of the Tre heavy truck ahead of its rival Tesla. Assembly of the machines began on Monday, with deliveries scheduled for the second quarter, according to the startup’s management.

The company presented the first concept of a hydrogen fuel cell truck back in 2016. Its impressive performance attracted customers – it was reported that the truck’s electric motor would be 1000 hp. s., and a power reserve of 1600 km. In 2018, the second and third versions appeared, also warmly received by potential customers.

However, in 2020, a serious nuisance occurred: its founder, Trevor Milton, resigned from the post of chairman of the board of directors of the company, accused of fraud in relation to partners and investors. He was replaced by Stephen Girsky, a former vice chairman of General Motors, which had previously announced a partnership with the startup and joined its investors, buying 11% of the company. Nevertheless, the company’s shares fell in price, several large customers refused contracts.

And yet, by the end of last year, the situation began to improve. California-based logistics giant TTSI has agreed to buy 100 Nikola trucks, both all-electric and hydrogen fuel cell models. And now, the plant in Coolidge, Arizona, has begun production of an electric version of the Tre tractor, according to CNBC.

It is designed for shorter routes than the hydrogen model – approximately 560 km. Nikola is aiming to deliver between 300 and 500 units this year and increase production in 2023.

At the same time, the company does not plan to abandon hydrogen–fuel cell models with a range of up to 800 km are needed for long-distance cargo transportation. The plans also include the design and production of a fourth-generation truck that will have enough clean fuel for 1,400 km. It may appear in 2025.

But scientists from Germany do not believe in the future of transport on hydrogen fuel cells. They believe that in the near future, hydrogen cars will lose their main advantages over electric vehicles – a large range and charging speed, so automakers should already abandon their development and production.