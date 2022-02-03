Startup Space Perspective will show tourists space from a height of 30 km

Another company is going to offer customers a view of the Earth from a comfortable cabin, which will be lifted into the upper atmosphere by a huge balloon. Space Perspective has shown images of the luxurious interior of the balloon, which the company plans to launch from a spaceport in Florida by the end of 2024. Over 600 tickets have already been sold for $125,000.

The images show tall, 1.5-meter windows, soft, comfortable seats with cup holders, the dark upholstery of the Neptune capsule cabin, and subdued lighting – all this should help tourists relax and enjoy the views. Wi-Fi and drinks from the bar will contribute to this, writes Phys.org.

It is expected that the balloon will rise to a height of only 30 km – much lower than the main competitors in the field of space tourism offer: Virgin Galactic (80 km) or Blue Origin (100 km). However, this is about three times higher than a typical passenger plane takes off.

“We will leave 99% of the Earth’s atmosphere below,” said Jane Poyner, co-founder of Space Perspective. In other words, passengers will still be able to see the edge of outer space.

The advantage of such a flight is that tourists do not need any special training. The balloon rises slowly, at a speed of 19 km / h. But no weightlessness.

The company is going to use hydrogen fuel from renewable sources so that customers do not worry about environmental pollution. The price for a six-hour flight – two hours up, two hours for leisurely planning, and two down, followed by a splashdown in the ocean – is $125,000. Significantly less than Virgin Galactic is asking for a spaceplane ticket ($450,000). Blue Origin does not disclose its prices, but it can be assumed that they are even higher.

Space Perspective plans to make 25 flights in its first year, and all seats are already sold out.

Last year, Alphabet shut down its Loon hot air balloon project after a series of trials in Africa. The costs of developing and deploying wireless mobile Internet technology in remote regions of the planet turned out to be too high in the long term.