April 13, 2022 8:10 pm
Startup Space Perspective will show tourists space from a height of 30 km

Another company is going to offer customers a view of the Earth from a comfortable cabin, which will be lifted into the upper atmosphere by a huge balloon. Space Perspective has shown images of the luxurious interior of the balloon, which the company plans to launch from a spaceport in Florida by the end of 2024. Over 600 tickets have already been sold for $125,000.

The images show tall, 1.5-meter windows, soft, comfortable seats with cup holders, the dark upholstery of the Neptune capsule cabin, and subdued lighting – all this should help tourists relax and enjoy the views. Wi-Fi and drinks from the bar will contribute to this, writes Phys.org.

It is expected that the balloon will rise to a height of only 30 km – much lower than the main competitors in the field of space tourism offer: Virgin Galactic (80 km) or Blue Origin (100 km). However, this is about three times higher than a typical passenger plane takes off.

“We will leave 99% of the Earth’s atmosphere below,” said Jane Poyner, co-founder of Space Perspective. In other words, passengers will still be able to see the edge of outer space.

The advantage of such a flight is that tourists do not need any special training. The balloon rises slowly, at a speed of 19 km / h. But no weightlessness.

The company is going to use hydrogen fuel from renewable sources so that customers do not worry about environmental pollution. The price for a six-hour flight – two hours up, two hours for leisurely planning, and two down, followed by a splashdown in the ocean – is $125,000. Significantly less than Virgin Galactic is asking for a spaceplane ticket ($450,000). Blue Origin does not disclose its prices, but it can be assumed that they are even higher.

Space Perspective plans to make 25 flights in its first year, and all seats are already sold out.

Last year, Alphabet shut down its Loon hot air balloon project after a series of trials in Africa. The costs of developing and deploying wireless mobile Internet technology in remote regions of the planet turned out to be too high in the long term.

Vaccination against covid did not lead to congenital anomalies of the fetus

Vaccination with vector or mRNA vaccines against covid in early pregnancy is not associated with an increased risk of congenital anomalies in the fetus, American scientists report in JAMA Pediatrics. So far, these are preliminary results of a retrospective study, but as the authors note, doctors can use them when counseling pregnant women and women planning a pregnancy. Although the efficacy and safety of covid vaccines in pregnant

April 6, 2022
Tesla is working on a battery with a manganese cathode

Opening a new plant near Berlin, Elon Musk answered questions from employees and guests. He said that, like many in the industry, he is skeptical about the production of graphene-based batteries because of the difficulties associated with obtaining this material. But he emphasized that Tesla is working on creating batteries from various minerals. For the foreseeable future, Musk says the company will continue to follow the same

March 23, 2022
Found a solution to Hawking's information paradox

For about half a century, scientists have puzzled over the informational paradox of black holes. Under his influence, some of them even questioned the fundamental laws of physics. Now a team of researchers from the UK has found a solution to the famous problem by showing that black holes have “quantum hair”. If their theory is correct, it could be a breakthrough in theoretical physics. The team of

March 20, 2022
Created material from wine and chocolate, which destroys the smell of sweat

Scientists have created an antimicrobial pad that can eliminate sweat odor thanks to the sweet-smelling chemicals in wine and chocolate. According to researchers from the University of Tokyo, the invention opens up opportunities for the production of clothes that do not need to be constantly washed in the washing machine. The new coating is a “cocktail” of silver and plant compounds (polyphenols) called tannins. They are found in many

February 21, 2022
The gene that causes blindness has been identified

The development of treatments for genetic forms of blindness is extremely difficult because they vary so much. But now scientists have been able to identify a general direction for the treatment of a number of eye diseases. According to them, the activity of a certain gene – SARM1 – is a key factor that ultimately leads to poor vision, and sometimes blindness. Therapy aimed at suppressing the activity of

February 18, 2022
US approves first contact lenses that deliver drugs

The world’s only drug delivery contact lens is FDA approved for use in the US. A new contact lens has been developed by Johnson & Johnson to treat itchy eyes that are caused by allergies. Usually, eye drops are used for this irritation, but the company decided to offer a more convenient solution. Contact lenses will soon be used not only for vision correction but also for drug

March 3, 2022

