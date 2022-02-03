Startup starts dumping particles into the atmosphere in an attempt to ‘save the climate’

As global warming intensifies, conflicting plans for geoengineering research emerge. While they are still considered theoretical, one startup has moved into full-scale practice, to the chagrin of many experts. The company has reportedly launched weather balloons filled with sulfur dioxide particles into the stratosphere to manipulate the climate. The negative consequences of this test, as well as the positive ones, are still far from fully known and foreseeable.

Geoengineering refers to a set of new technologies aimed at manipulating the environment and partially offsetting some of the effects of climate change. There are two paths of action: carbon or solar. In the first case, researchers aim to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, which will eliminate the root cause of climate change – the accumulation of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

In the second case, scientists aim to send a small fraction of the sunlight back into space or increase the amount of sunlight going into space in order to cool the planet. However, such solar geoengineering cannot replace emissions reduction or climate change adaptation, but it can complement these efforts.

In this context, Make Sunsets, founded in October 2022, has just announced the launch of its first meteorological balloons with the aim of throwing sulfur particles into the stratosphere to a height of more than 20 km. These reflective particles will form clouds, and one ton of CO2 emissions can be offset per gram of cloud. However, so far no organization has dared to move to a full-scale practice. The consequences can be both negative and positive.

“One gram compensates for one ton of CO2”, utopia or reality?

Many geoengineering researchers are desperate to find a solution to the climate crisis, but almost all of them refrain from directly intervening in the stratosphere.

As the MIT Technology Review notes, this is partly due to the fact that it causes a lot of controversy. Little is known about such interventions, but they can have dangerous side effects. The impact may also be more severe in some regions than others, leading to geopolitical conflict.

Luc Iseman, co-founder and CEO of Make Sunsets, hopes that by moving in a controversial direction, the startup will help spark public debate and advance a field of science that has found it very difficult to conduct small-scale field experiments amid criticism.

What’s more, the company claims to copy nature: “The clouds you see in the sky use the same process and have been studied for years.” But that doesn’t make the method any safer or legal… Specifically, Make Sunsets wants to release a natural compound (sulphur) through reusable balloons to create reflective clouds in the stratosphere. According to the company, 1 gram of these clouds compensates for the warming caused by 1 ton of CO₂ emissions in one year. After three years, the clouds compost and settle on the Earth.

By Iseman’s own description, the first two balloon launches were very rough. They took place in April 2022 somewhere in the state of Baja California and later from their venue in Mexico. Before the first two launches, Make Sunsets did not seek permission from government agencies or scientific agencies, either in Mexico or elsewhere.

Potential negative consequences for a mere business interest

Janos Pasztor, director of the Carnegie Climate Control Initiative, told the MIT Technology Review: “The current state of science is not good enough for solar geoengineering.” Luc Iseman acknowledges that these efforts are part entrepreneurial, part provocative, an act of geoengineering activism. Kind of an effort to be taken seriously.

But the scientific community unanimously believes that the company’s behavior is playing on long-standing fears. In addition, there is a risk of attracting the general public to a technique that seems cheap and easy to perform, at least in general terms. This can undermine efforts to conduct research and fund serious research.

On the company’s website, you can read: “We are able to offset CO₂ emissions for less than 1% of the cost of other solutions. Uniquely, we can also adapt to offset ‘all’ global warming.”

Pastor and others noted that the Make Sunsets efforts underline the urgent need for broad oversight and clear rules for responsible geoengineering research, and that they help determine whether and under what conditions a social license should exist.

Shuchi Talati, a US university researcher who founded a non-profit organization dedicated to the governance and equity of solar geoengineering, sums it up: “They are violating the rights of communities to dictate their future.” Furthermore, she said, it is hypocrisy on the part of Make Sunsets to claim that they are acting for humanitarian reasons, and at the same time go ahead without engaging constructively with the public, including those who may be harmed by their actions.

Not to mention, the release of sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere directly threatens the Earth and humanity by disrupting the ozone layer, potentially leading to acid rain and respiratory illness. In some regions of the world, the situation may worsen.

The company is already trying to generate revenue from the cooling effect of future flights. It offers to sell $10 “refrigeration credits” for releasing one gram of particles into the stratosphere – enough, they say, to offset the warming effect of one tonne of carbon for a year.

David Keith, one of the world’s leading experts in solar geoengineering, says he is worried about any attempts to privatize the underlying technologies of geoengineering, including through patents. Back in 2018, writing at Harvard University, he concludes: “Commercial development cannot provide the level of transparency and trust that the world needs to make sound deployment decisions.”