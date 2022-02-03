Stem cell drug triggers rapid cartilage regeneration

Scientists have developed special nano frameworks that not only trigger accelerated tissue regeneration but also fight inflammation at the site of injury. Excellent results in preclinical models have shown that the new technology can become a versatile tissue engineering tool.

Cartilage tissue has an extremely low ability to regenerate, therefore, despite significant advances in the use of stem cells in regenerative medicine, it is still very difficult to restore cartilage. In search of a solution to the problem, a group of researchers from the United States worked with stem cells but created a 3D nano framework based on them.

The 3D-IHI nanoscaffold rapidly assembles stem cells into injectable tissue constructs through tailored 3D cell-cell and cell-matrix interactions. As a result, this allows deep and uniform delivery of chondrogenic proteins into assembled 3D culture systems and induction of chondrogenesis, the authors explain.

In rabbit models, scientists have shown that stem cell injections effectively modulate the microenvironment needed to trigger cartilage regeneration, while simultaneously removing reactive oxygen species, reducing inflammation. They noted rapid regeneration and restoration of tissue function in the short and long term.

“Given its excellent versatility and therapeutic outcome, the technology could be a promising tool for various areas of tissue engineering,” the researchers concluded. Meanwhile, there is still a lot of work ahead, which should prove the potential and safety of such treatment for humans.

Previously, other scientists have found that some human cartilage is able to regenerate throughout life. Their work explained why some joints are more prone to arthritis than others.