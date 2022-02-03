April 20, 2022 12:39 am
Facebook Twitter Youtube

Stem cell drug triggers rapid cartilage regeneration

Stem cell drug triggers rapid cartilage regeneration

Scientists have developed special nano frameworks that not only trigger accelerated tissue regeneration but also fight inflammation at the site of injury. Excellent results in preclinical models have shown that the new technology can become a versatile tissue engineering tool.

Cartilage tissue has an extremely low ability to regenerate, therefore, despite significant advances in the use of stem cells in regenerative medicine, it is still very difficult to restore cartilage. In search of a solution to the problem, a group of researchers from the United States worked with stem cells but created a 3D nano framework based on them.

The 3D-IHI nanoscaffold rapidly assembles stem cells into injectable tissue constructs through tailored 3D cell-cell and cell-matrix interactions. As a result, this allows deep and uniform delivery of chondrogenic proteins into assembled 3D culture systems and induction of chondrogenesis, the authors explain.

In rabbit models, scientists have shown that stem cell injections effectively modulate the microenvironment needed to trigger cartilage regeneration, while simultaneously removing reactive oxygen species, reducing inflammation. They noted rapid regeneration and restoration of tissue function in the short and long term.

“Given its excellent versatility and therapeutic outcome, the technology could be a promising tool for various areas of tissue engineering,” the researchers concluded. Meanwhile, there is still a lot of work ahead, which should prove the potential and safety of such treatment for humans.

Previously, other scientists have found that some human cartilage is able to regenerate throughout life. Their work explained why some joints are more prone to arthritis than others.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

China's Silicon Valley goes into lockdown

China’s Silicon Valley goes into lockdown

Mainland China is experiencing one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks since 2020. A number of large cities hastily limit their business activity. In particular, the isolation regime was introduced by the authorities of Shenzhen, a metropolis in the south of the country with a population of about 15 million people, where the headquarters of Tencent and Foxconn, the largest supplier of components for Apple and Samsung,

March 14, 2022
differences between coronavirus patients infected with omicron, delta and alpha

Scientists from the USA called the differences between coronavirus patients infected with omicron, delta and alpha

Doctors-scientists from Houston Methodist Hospital (USA) named the main differences between patients infected with several common strains of coronavirus infection. Briefly about this writes News Medical, more detailed results are reported in a peer-reviewed study published in The American Journal of Pathology. Three weeks after the omicron strain of coronavirus infection was detected in patients at The Methodist Hospital System in Houston (which includes hospitals

February 7, 2022
Hubble took a picture of the most distant lone star

Hubble took a picture of the most distant lone star

At a distance of 12.9 billion light-years from Earth, where space curves around a massive galaxy cluster, forming a gravitational lens, a star system was seen that appeared at the dawn of the universe. With the help of this lens and the Hubble telescope, astronomers were able to see its light, which arose some 900 million years after the Big Bang. The star WHL0137-LS received the

March 31, 2022
Creating quantum batteries

Scientists have developed a concept for creating quantum batteries

Researchers from the University of Adelaide and their foreign partners from the University of Sheffield and the Technical University of Milan have taken a step towards creating quantum batteries. They proved the concept of super absorption, the most important idea behind quantum batteries. To confirm the assumptions, the team used several lamellar microcavities that contained different amounts of organic molecules. Each cavity was charged with a laser. As the

February 14, 2022
The Great Pyramid of Cheops will be studied using cosmic rays

The Great Pyramid of Cheops will be studied using cosmic-rays

A team of scientists will use advances in high-energy physics to scan the Great Pyramid of Cheops at Giza using cosmic-ray muons. The researchers want to look deeper into one of the seven wonders of the world and map the object’s internal structure. The project is called Explore the Great Pyramid (EGP). During the mission, scientists will use muon tomography. The difference between EGP and the previous project, ScanPyramids,

March 1, 2022
nonlinear quantum electrodynamics

A method for simulating nonlinear quantum electrodynamics has been discovered

The scientists have taken the nonperturbative methods of quantum field theory used to describe high-energy particles and extended them to analyze the behavior of so-called Dirac materials. In Star Wars, during the battle between the Jedi and the Sith, lightsabers flashed bright flashes when they collided with each other. However, a similar effect – or, as it is called, interference – occurs either in fiction or in places

March 5, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 POPULAR NEWS
 POPULAR ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022