Stem cells improved survival in sepsis by 60%

Sepsis is responsible for one in five deaths worldwide and one in three in a hospital. In a new study, American scientists have shown that bone marrow stem cell transplantation significantly increases the chances of a positive outcome by strengthening the immune system against the infectious agent.

The systemic inflammatory response in sepsis can quickly lead to death due to multiple organ failures. According to statistics, sepsis is the cause of about 20% of deaths in the world. In search of a solution to this problem, American scientists from the Baylor College of Medicine turned to bone marrow stem cells. The results of the study are published in the journal eLife.

At the first stage of the experiments, studying the effects of sepsis on the body of mice after infection with streptococci, it was found that the infection dramatically reduces the number of hematopoietic stem cells and progenitor cells in the bone marrow of rodents. Hematopoietic stem cells are responsible for the production of hematopoietic cells and the immune system.

The scientists then injected the rodents with 10,000 hematopoietic stem cells about 24 hours after infection and began to observe the change in their condition.

Survival improved by 50-60% with treatment, as well as a decrease in the level of inflammatory molecules and an increase in the number of immune cells that fight inflammation.

In clinical practice, doctors sometimes transfuse patients with another type of cell – granulocytes, but they have a limited effect, and also require multiple infusions and a large amount of donor material. In the case of hematopoietic stem cells, scientists have shown that a significant effect is achieved even with a single injection.

Further studies need to confirm efficacy in larger animal models in order to launch clinical trials.

Previously, scientists have shown that hematopoietic stem cell transplantation cured a patient of HIV and blood cancer.