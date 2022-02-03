StoreDot battery will give electric cars 100 miles in 5 minutes of charging

Israeli startup StoreDot unveiled a roadmap to develop ultra-efficient batteries for electric vehicles. Within two years, the company intends to begin commercial deliveries of the first version of its batteries, which will allow charging an electric car for a run of 160 km in 5 minutes. And by 2032, the startup plans to speed up this process to 2 minutes.

StoreDot is nearing the start of trial production of its first-generation XFC lithium-ion batteries, the company said. These batteries, which are dominated by a silicon anode, will charge electric vehicles for 160 kilometers within five minutes. When the system is tested, the developer will move on to mass production. StoreDot commercial customers are expected to receive the first batches of such batteries in 2024,

“It is very important that we provide the global automakers with a clear and realistic roadmap for implementing our fast charging technologies. Production will be ready by 2024, which will create an industry-transforming product that overcomes the main obstacle to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles – charging time and range anxiety,” StoreDot CEO Doron Myersdorf.

In parallel, StoreDot is working on “semi-solid-state” technology for second-generation batteries. This system will increase battery performance by another 40% – the charging speed of electric vehicles will increase, which will lead to the replenishment of the “electric tank” for 160 kilometers in three minutes. Second-generation StoreDot XFC batteries will be ready for mass production by 2028.

As the last item in the current StoreDot roadmap, a system is indicated that can charge an electric car for the same 160 kilometers, but in two minutes. It will be an all-solid-state battery, for the production of which the startup’s already established production lines will be responsible. The official release date is 2032.

Earlier this year, StoreDot successfully closed a massive $80 million funding round. Major investors, including Vietnamese automaker VinFast, as well as BP and Golden Energy Global Investment, joined the startup’s backing. The startup used the funds received to test batteries, search for potential customers, and the process of commercializing its technologies.