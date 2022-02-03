Subsidy cuts in China bring down sales of electric vehicles and hybrids

Over the past few years, the demand for electric vehicles and hybrids in China has been supported by government subsidies, but from next year the authorities expect to completely eliminate them. The first month of this year brought news to Chinese buyers of a reduction in targeted subsidies, and therefore the volume of sales of related vehicles decreased sequentially by 18.6%.

Similar statistics are shared by Reuters , citing data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). The sample included not only battery electric vehicles, but also hybrids, including rechargeable ones. In total, about 431,000 units of such vehicles were sold in China in January against 518,000 a month earlier. The fall of 18.6% in consecutive comparison, however, does not negate the increase in sales volumes of 135.8% compared to January last year. However, in December, the annual increase was measured at 159.5%, as many buyers were aware of the upcoming reduction in subsidies, and therefore were in a hurry to buy a car before the end of the year.

Since January, the Chinese authorities have cut the subsidy for more or less electrified cars by 30%. In a year, subsidies will cease completely, which will be a test of strength for many participants in the local electric vehicle market. The top ten Chinese market leaders include only one foreign company represented by Tesla, which sold 59,845 locally assembled electric vehicles here in January.

China remains the largest automotive market, with 2.53 million vehicles sold here in January, up 0.9% from the same month last year. On the other hand, it is obvious that electric vehicles and hybrids occupy no more than 17% of the local market. This does not prevent China from remaining the largest market for electric vehicles. It is the presence of an impressive loyal consumer base that allows Chinese companies to rapidly expand the range of their electric vehicles, in all seriousness competing with Tesla due to a more attentive attitude to the needs of the target audience.