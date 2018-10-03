BEYOND 2020, the World Sustainable Built Environment Conference, will be held in Gothenberg, Sweden, in June 2020 to ensure a sustainable built environment.

The event aims to engage the global building sector to ensure a sustainable built environment beyond 2020 by collaborating on actions to contribute to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals.

The World Sustainable Built Environment Conference is one of the most significant conferences in the field of the sustainable built environment and is held once every three years.

BEYOND 2020

The 2020 World Sustainable Built Environment Conference will be hosted by Chalmers University of Technology and RISE Research Institutes of Sweden. This is a collaboration with the Johanneberg Science Park and City of Gothenburg.

How will the conference ensure a sustainable built environment post-2020?

Holger Wallbaum, a Professor in sustainable building and the conference owner, said: “The conference is a unique opportunity for us to present Chalmers, Gothenburg and all of Sweden, and specifically our way of addressing issues related to sustainable built environment through projects taking shape here and now.”

Kristina Mjörnell, from the Sustainable Cities and Communities at RISE Research Institutes of Sweden will chair the conference organisation committee with Holger Wallbaum. Mjörnell, adds:”This world conference will give us the opportunity to show how RISE contributes to a sustainable built environment, with a multi-disciplinary perspective as research and innovation partner for industry, academia, SME and the public sector.”

Join the digital discussion

The BEYOND 2020 conference website has already been launched by Chalmers University of Technology and RISE Research Institutes of Sweden, almost two years before the opening of the conference. The digital discussion has already begun, and the website and social media channels serve as a communication exchange platform for people who are interested in the BEYOND 2020 conference and its aims. The website outlines the conference from different perspective, focusing on the UN Sustainable Development Goals, specifically the eleventh goal for Sustainable Cities and Communities.